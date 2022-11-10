Home Business The Ftx platform in crisis: the value of Bitcoin sinks
The Ftx platform in crisis: the value of Bitcoin sinks

The Ftx platform in crisis: the value of Bitcoin sinks

On Twitter it has already been renamed “CryptoCrash”, the collapse of cryptocurrencies. And indeed, for the first time in two years, Bitcoin’s value has dropped below $ 17,000. Blame for the whirlwind of uncertainty around the universe of digital currencies after Binance’s operation on Ftx, one of the main trading platforms in the segment. Binance first withdrew liquidity from Ftx, then advanced the takeover offer. Finally she took off. According to Bloomberg, FTX needs 8 billion to avoid going bankrupt, and the contagion now risks becoming endemic.

The tension around the crypto world remains relevant. After Ftx, in the environment considered one of the most stable, investors are closing positions en masse to avoid further losses. Also involved is the queen of platforms, Coinbase, whose stock was hit by the stances on Wall Street, which dropped over 10% during the trading day. The other digital uniforms, such as Ethererum and Polygon, are also heavy, both with double-digit declines. The sentiment in the markets is that the climate of mistrust will not subside any time soon.

