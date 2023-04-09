In the most well-known question-and-answer community on the Chinese Internet, there is such a question that has been discussed quite intensely:

When will the joint venture brand exit China?

The “Baohe faction” believes that even if the earth is destroyed, joint venture brands will not withdraw from China. Even if only one unit is sold a year, the “fire of hope” cannot be completely extinguished.

The “anti-cooperatives” believe that the future of joint venture brands in China can be condensed into eight words: this year at the earliest and next year at the latest. If you don’t believe me, turn your head and look, is there anyone around you who “actively” buys a joint venture brand fuel vehicle?

These two factions have their own reasons. However, no matter how tit-for-tat the views of the two sides are and how tense the atmosphere is, everyone has maintained a highly unified opinion on one thing, that is:

Whoever can grab more shares in the 100,000 to 150,000 A-class car market will quickly tilt the balance of victory to that side.

For the joint venture brand, the A-class sedan is a machine that prints money around the clock, and is an impenetrable Maginot line of defense. For Chinese brands, the A-class sedan is a heart disease that has not been cured for many years, and it is the most difficult boss to kill before the end of victory.

For A0-class sedans below 100,000 yuan, Wuling Hongguang MINI EV dominates the world, digging coins in the barren land that joint venture brands look down upon; for B-class sedans between 150,000 and 250,000 yuan, Honda Accord and Toyota Camry pretend to join forces, trying not to let joint venture brands The insignificantly developed BYD Han rides on the face output;

The A-class sedan with 100,000 to 150,000 yuan is like Northwest Shanxi on Li Yunlong’s battle map. The “three big moms on the road” Sylphy, Corolla, Ralink, and Volkswagen Lavida have become a pot of porridge with BYD Qin, Dolphin, Geely Emgrand, etc. .

The “Battle of Ping An Gele” in China‘s A-class car market started the year before last, reached its climax last year, and ended this year: the Chinese and foreign sides have advanced from careful probing to street fighting, and this fight for every inch of land The battle was so fierce that such a widely circulated joke was born inside the Chinese brand: “We won the 2457, but the big brother is still a joint venture!”

However, this year’s “big brother” throne, there is a high probability that it will be the turn of a powerful brother from China. Because, in the A-class car market, the joint venture brand can’t keep it visible to the naked eye.

A skinny camel is dead

In many people’s minds, the most difficult car to build in the world should be Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and other high-performance super sports cars that cost millions. But in fact, you may not believe it, the most difficult car to build in the world is the super national car such as Nissan Sylphy, Toyota Corolla, and Volkswagen Lavida.

It is no exaggeration to say that the technical content carried by a “Corolla” may not be lower than that of a Ferrari 488.

First of all, this “Corolla” needs to have a certain degree of technical originality. These “other people have nothing” technologies are used to create barriers. Otherwise, as soon as Toyota introduced the Corolla to the global market, the tape measure department of the same industry next door would imitate it and launch an imitation product, attracting consumers with low prices.

Secondly, this “Corolla” must ensure the quality of each car under the premise of ultra-large-scale mass production. This means reducing manufacturing costs while increasing production efficiency. We know that there is an “impossible” triangle theory of “cost-quality-efficiency” in the manufacturing industry: as the level of technical energy efficiency improves, the cost will inevitably increase; if the technology remains unchanged, the cost will be lowered and the quality will have to be sacrificed.

Finally, this “Corolla” must be competitive enough in terms of price, so as to defeat the same-level models and leapfrog models with reduced dimensionality. If the configuration is too expensive, no one buys it, and if it is cheap, the configuration is low, and no one cares about it.

Ordinary family cars like the “Corolla” that have been selling well around the world for many years are almost impossible to replicate. If an American car company is asked to produce a model with the same product concept, technical focus, and price characteristics, the cost of manufacturing it under the same technical level will definitely It is much higher than the Japanese and German series. If the cost is reduced, the quality cannot fail to meet the Japanese and German standards. Even if the cost of quality is met, the production efficiency cannot be guaranteed, and commercial competitiveness will decline.

Relying on the delicate balance of “cost-quality-efficiency” and the vanity satisfaction brought by “foreign brands” to early Chinese car owners, the joint venture brands represented by German and Japanese brands, as soon as they enter China, are very popular. Directly on the fast track of high premium, high recognition and high sales. The German North and South Volkswagens have fought for 40 years, and the Japanese Big Three have been fighting for 30 years. Before 2021, it can be said that they are invincible, and they have hardly encountered any decent Chinese brand opponents.

But what the joint venture brand never expected was that Chinese brand cars did not choose the simple and easy path of “if you can’t beat it, just join it”, but embarked on the “if you can’t beat it, just bypass it” without looking back. A smart but rough mountain road.

The logic behind it is actually very simple: fuel vehicles are dominated by engines and gearboxes, and the core technology of these components is in the hands of foreign parties. It is normal for Chinese brands to highlight technical differences in fuel vehicles and form a leading edge. . However, if we avoid the reality, avoid the main force of fuel oil of the joint venture brand, go deep into the enemy’s rear, attack the new energy with batteries, motors, and electronic control as the core, and catch the joint venture brand by surprise, the opportunity will be in the hands of Chinese brands?

Facts have proved that when the strategic rhythm is right, the tactical effect is immediate.The once unattainable technological wall built up by the joint venture brand fuel trucks has been easily bypassed by Chinese brand trams.

In 2021, a total of 9.543 million Chinese brand passenger vehicles will be sold, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%, accounting for 44.4% of the total sales of passenger vehicles, and the market share will increase by 6% over the same period last year.

Under the grand digital narrative, we have seen two major transformation trends of Chinese brands: first, the price war is no longer fought, and the technology war is replaced. Mainstream Chinese brands have launched their own plug-in hybrid technology in this year, BYD third-generation DM-i, Geely Raytheon, Changan Blue Whale iDD, Great Wall Lemon DHT; second, BYD Qin DM-i represented The “Death Squad” made a return to the hinterland of the joint venture brand – the A-class sedan.

From 2020 to 2021, the overall sales of Chinese brand new energy soared from more than 1 million units to more than 3 million units. The contribution rate of new energy to Chinese brands has also rapidly increased from 13% at the beginning of 2021 to 40% at the end of the year. I don’t know if the joint venture brand at this moment has not awakened, or I can’t believe it:

A lean camel is dead.

Fuel consumption wins, not wins

In 2021, Chinese brands have made a hole in the A-class sedan market. In 2022, the hole will be expanded into a faucet.

According to data released by the Passenger Federation, the best-selling A-class sedan in China in 2022 is the Nissan Sylphy, with a total of 420,000 units sold. Looking at the total volume alone, it is indeed not bad. Looking at the year-on-year decrease of 18%, it is directly revealed; the second place is Volkswagen Lavida, with 350,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of nearly 19%, and it is a close brother to Sylphy. The third place is BYD Qin, with 340,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 81%, which is the fastest growing model in the A-class sedan market.

Sylphy can still sell so many, which shows that the potential energy brought by Chinese consumers’ past car buying inertia is still there, but it is obvious that it is no longer the previous “momentum”. The rapid approach of BYD Qin shows that a new generation of Chinese consumers are no longer dubious about plug-in hybrid technology and are willing to pay for this technology.

As of March 26, the insurance volume of new cars in the Chinese market more vividly demonstrated the skyrocketing A-class car market.

Photo source: happy and comfortable

Among the top 20 models with the highest amount of insurance, Nissan Sylphy (67,470 units) and Volkswagen Lavida (61,666 units) are still the champions and runners-up in the A-class sedan market, but both fell by more than 26% year-on-year. “. BYD Qin Plus DM-i (45,942 units) maintains the third place, but the growth rate is 24%. If the number of Qin Plus EV is included, the Qin Plus family (65,916 units) can already sit on an equal footing with the Sylphy family.

What is even more surprising is that on this list, Toyota Corolla and Ralink have disappeared, and Honda has no A-class cars that can compete. Moreover, all new energy vehicles on the list are growing, and all fuel vehicles on the list are declining.

On March 26, 2023, a historic event also occurred in the Chinese auto market: On this day, the Chinese brand BYD, without taking Tengshi into account, had accumulated more insurance coverage than North and South Volkswagen (SAIC Volkswagen + FAW Volkswagen) and officially became the best-selling car brand in China. Moreover, the bicycle price of 151,800 yuan is also higher than that of the public at 147,800 yuan.

Only by relying on the knife of “price”, Chinese brands will definitely not be able to kill so many dragons of joint venture brands. The fundamental role is still technology.

In Chedi’s recent evaluation of China, Japan, America, Germany, and South Korea’s A-class cars, the advantages of Chinese brands in multiple tests are too obvious. For example, in the 100-Yuan Fuel Consumption Challenge, the two models of BYD Qin PLUS DM-i ranked first and third respectively. The Corolla Shuangqing, which is regarded as the hybrid master, was the first among all the hybrid vehicles tested because of lack of fuel. . In the actual road fuel consumption test, BYD Qin PLUS DM-i and Geely Emgrand L Hybrid rank in the top three, and the most economical one kilometer is only 28 cents.

Source: Understand the car emperor

Even if BYD Qin PLUS DM-i runs with power feed for a long time, it only costs 4 cents more per kilometer than the Corolla dual engine. According to the price difference of 36,000 yuan, the Corolla Shuangqing needs to run 900,000 kilometers to equal the price difference between the two cars when they were purchased. If BYD Qin PLUS DM-i can be charged, then the Corolla Shuangqing will not have a chance to stand up until the day it is scrapped.

Source: Understand the car emperor

For another example, in the two most basic driving assistance function tests of ACC adaptive cruise control and LCC lane centering, joint venture brands performed at the bottom, far behind Chinese brands. In the tunnel ACC adaptive cruise test, the Corolla Shuangqing directly hit the vehicle in front, and a large-scale car accident occurred; in the LCC lane centering test, it could not recognize the lane lines and piles at all, and rushed to the barrier.

Source: Understand the car emperor

The test results of the car emperor show that Chinese brand models at this stage no longer impress consumers by piling up comfort configurations, but in terms of powertrain, intelligent level (smart driving + smart cockpit), safety, etc. In terms of the core dimensions of the three automotive product strengths, a dimensionality reduction attack was implemented on the joint venture brand, and the collapse of the latter is completely reasonable.

If the sales of A-class cars collapse, the joint venture brands will lose their last chance to turn the tide in the Chinese market. Korean cars (Hyundai, Kia) are losing ground in China, and they are sold with A-class cars like Hyundai K3 and Kia Elantra. Don’t drop, it’s the starting signal. Today’s Toyota and Nissan are repeating the story of Korean cars.

write at the end

In 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the market share of Chinese brand passenger cars will be 49.9%. This year, as the penetration rate of new energy vehicles continues to deepen, the market share of Chinese brands will continue to rise. When the A-class sedan, the once impregnable Yangtze River defense line of this joint venture brand, is penetrated by Chinese brands, it is only a matter of time before the rest collapses.

After all, there are not many Chinese who are still “obsessed” with Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Volkswagen as “high-end brands.”