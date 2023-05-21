The FuoriFestival returns to Trento. Affaritaliani.it is also present

During the day, meetings with influencers, creators, startuppers and opinion leaders to inspire young people: Norma’s Teaching, Manuelito “Hell Raton”, Rossella Miccio of Emergency, Luca Zingaretti and Miriam Leone

Back, after last year’s great success, the FuoriFestival of the Economy of Trento: the palimpsest parallel to the scientific program that offers the public dei young and some families meetings and events with alternative content and from the strong ability to aggregatedeclining the theme of the Festival – The future of the future – with a different point of view.

Objective to offer new visions through its protagonists: encounters with personalities from the world of cinema, music, entertainment, influencers, creators, young entrepreneurs and opinion leaders in their sector who will take part in talks and performative moments to inspire new creative and business models through the story of their personal journey.

Among the strands addressed the new professions of the digital economy, i social themes who are most dear to young people, the ability to transform a passion in a business and how it will change us artificial intelligence.

The relationship between social media and work and the new opportunities that derive from it will be at the center of the opening meeting on 25 May “Professione Social” with the lawyer Marisa Marrafino, Riccardo Pirrone, Advertiser and CEO of Kirweb, e Massimiliano Allievi, accountant active on social media. The next day in “Success Stories”, the voices of creators and young entrepreneurs such as Marco Cioni and Matteo Bruno of Slim Dogs and how Norma Cerletti, English teacher founder of Norma’s Teaching srlwill tell how they managed to turn an intuition into a business reality.

Saturday will be the gamers to tell how they transformed their creativity into business: guests of honor are the record company, talent scout and creative director Little “Hell Mouse” manual la pro player e content creator Sypherboth from the famous crew Machete Gaming. Sunday 28 May we will instead go to the discovery of data journalism and the new professional skills required with Gianluca Daluiso, Francesco Brocca and Giulia Scuffietti of Things Not Things and the coordinators of Lab24, the data & visual journalism section of Il Sole 24 Ore. From the voice of young entrepreneurs to that of experience managerto guide and inspire the paths of the CEOs of the future, thanks to the “Professione Manager” format, curated by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Perrino, who returns to the FuoriFestival with two interviews with the manager Francesco Micheli and to the managing director of the 24 ORE Group Mirja Cartia d’Asero.

Closes the section dedicated to new professions, the three o’clock cycle FUTURE LESSONS who will address the changes taking place, moderated by Luca de Biase and Enrico Giovannini. Protagonists on May 26th the physicist George Einaudion May 27 Mario NavaDirector General of DG REFORM of the European Commission, and the Rector of the Politecnico di Milano Donatella Sciuto, and Sunday the economist Stefano ScarpettaDirector Employment, Labour and Social Affairs OECD.

They will tell their own story too well-known personalities, established actors who bring the story of their careers to the Trento FuoriFestival, of the challenges faced in professional paths that are not always obvious. Saturday 27 May the meeting with Luca Zingaretti who, from actor to entrepreneur, will recount the experience of creative producer between films, theatre, cartoons, TV series. Sunday 28 May the meeting with Miriam Leone which will talk about the professional commitment and transversality of the media, from TV to cinema to social media.

This year the FuoriFestival will also talk about new business ideas that are being born in an Italy more and more multicultural, where the rapid transformations underway are demonstrating how the ability to cooperate and create new visions is a winning approach to change. Protagonists of this change, on 27 May, are the stories of personal and professional growth of young women with plural identities such as the opera singer Mariam Battistellithe Principal and Inclusion Lead of Mida Shata Dialloand human rights activist Pegah Moshir Pour.

Reflection on the challenges of the new world cannot then ignore the themes of solidarity and of global peace and it will be there to talk about it President of Emergency Scarlett Miccio on May 26. Then one cannot be missing look at the Europe of the futurethanks to the opportunities for direct confrontation between the young people of the Festival and the representatives of the EU institutions, promoted by the representation of European Commission in Italy through the initiative of Policy Dialogues.

On the digital communication front, guest of the FuoriFestival Zairathe first Meta Influencer Italian. An expert in digital languages, a supporter of the Creator Economy and Virtual Creativity, she moves between metaverses to disseminate digital culture. With her on Saturday 27 May we will talk about the impact of digital technology in our lives.

