Home » The furious Maurizio: Landini’s short memory clashes with reality
Business

The furious Maurizio: Landini’s short memory clashes with reality

by admin
The furious Maurizio: Landini’s short memory clashes with reality

Maurizio Landini (Lapresse)

Maurizio Landini shoots against the government on the precariousness of work, yet forgets the role of his union

Maurizio Landini he’s the vengeful type. He had tied it to his finger for the convocation of April 30 which had ruined yet another bridge and above all he experienced yesterday’s Council of Ministers in which he was approved the fundamental work decree as an insufferable personal insult done to him by Giorgia Meloni.

Il 1° maggio it is sacred, it is only his stuff and politics must not steal the show. And so, at the first useful opportunity, he fired at zero point, from Potenza. So putting on his goggles, spitting on his thumbs, he caressed the trigger and fired, but he didn’t hit the target: “The method cannot be that of being called, after four months, on Sunday evening when they have already decided. If we want to give our country and Europe a future, we need to have a project, a strategy. And this is not happening. Today ours is a Republic based on exploitation, on precariousness and poverty. There is a need to make a battle”.

But the question, actually quite simple, is: but he, the CGIL, the trade unions, the trimurti, where cabbage were when In all these years of friendly governments has the precariousness of work become stellar? Perhaps the furious Maurizio has forgotten the primary task that the trade unions should have and that is protect workers and not just their members.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Iliad, network and phone calls down throughout Italy

The right strategy for your phase of life

Work decree, a 500 euro bonus arrives for...

In April, both the supply and demand of...

Christoph Gröner: “Those who are motivated can manage...

Amplifon, revenues up 9.3% in the first quarter

Debt ceiling in the US – US Treasury...

Diesel scandal: Rupert Stadler in court

Enel, Starace comes out: “Available to help the...

I’m an influencer and that’s how I built...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy