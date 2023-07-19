The future is in the Egm, why focus on the cadet price list

In the last 2 years, the EGM companies have recorded a double-digit expansion in turnover and will do the same in the future, always with double-digit rates, doing much better than the Italian GDP, demonstrating that being listed on the Stock Exchange strengthens the fundamentals and future perspectives. Looking at the consensus estimates, what emerges is the Energy & Utilities sectorwhich includes companies exposed to the energy transition, is the most undervalued considering that, despite expressing above-average turnover growth, it trades on multiples in line with the other sectors, while Finance & Real Estate is the most “expensive” category of companies compared to the expressed growth.

These are the results of the Report “Euronext Growth Milan: Companies and Investors Analysis 2023” by the own Research Department of Integrae SIM, leader in Italy in extraordinary finance for small and medium-sized enterprises. “Most of the companies that make up Euronext Growth Milan have been able to overcome the difficulties of previous years, but the growth in fundamentals has not translated into a suitable increase in the stock market value – commented Luigi Giannotta, general manager of Integrae SIM –. To increase the EGM market there is a need to encourage new companies to list, but it is even more necessary to promote the participation of institutional and professional investors. An example should be taken from the French model, whose Stock Exchange includes over 800 listed companies, twice as many as the Milan market, with a capitalization of over 3,000 billion euros, more than four times the Italian one”.

From the point of view of investor analysis, it appears that the first institutional operator on the EGM list is a foreign pension fund, demonstrating confidence in the long-term growth of profits of EGM companies. Analysts were optimistic about EGM-listed stocks with potential average increase ranging from +40% (Food, Fashion & Luxury) to +100% for Services. The list also attracts more and more institutional investors (180 in 2022), while the business sector that generates the most “appetite” is that of technology, followed by industry, showing how the EGM is the list most in line with the global investment trend and therefore more attractive in the future.

