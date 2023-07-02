The Future is Infinitely Bright: Binjiang Warm House and the Transition to a New Development Model

Title: Binjiang Warm House: Pioneering New Development Models in China‘s Housing Rental Sector

Subtitle: The “little orange warm lamp” illuminates a promising future for the housing rental market

Date: [Current Date]

Under the tide of unprecedented times, the choices made by enterprises and individuals have become crucial. Since 2023, China‘s economy has shown remarkable recovery, with investments, consumption, and exports all contributing to its stability. However, significant changes have also permeated every aspect of society. In the face of a changing world, the pursuit of higher-quality development with a broader vision is essential. Companies that maintain confidence, prepare for crises, and plan for the future are the keys to current and future success.

The prestigious Boao Real Estate Forum, known for its commitment to keeping up with the changing landscape, has launched a new series of special reports titled “He who has a heart wins.” Through comprehensive corporate research, in-depth interviews, and exchanges, the series aims to instill confidence, inspire hope, and share stories of successful enterprises and entrepreneurs. As part of this series, Guandian New Media focuses on the housing rental sector, exploring industries and companies that are transitioning towards new development models and identifying opportunities within the rental market.

In recent years, China‘s soaring housing prices have made homeownership increasingly out of reach for many young people. Recognizing this trend, pioneers in the housing rental market have tapped into the enormous potential of the sector. One such leader is Binjiang Warm House, a long-term rental apartment brand established by the Binjiang Group, a real estate company in Hangzhou, in March 2018.

Unlike most brands that follow the “second landlord” model, Binjiang Warm House has positioned itself as a self-sustained commercial housing rental community. By offering reliable products and heart-warming services, the company has gained recognition and established itself as a trusted brand. Chen Chi, the general manager of Binjiang Nuanwu, has been at the helm of the brand for five years and has witnessed its growth from inception to its current position. Under his leadership, Binjiang Warm House has become synonymous with a bright and promising future.

Reflecting on the past, present, and future of the housing rental market, Chen Chi shared his insights during an interview with Guandian New Media. He highlighted the early development of the industry, citing Nanjing Mofang as the industry’s first centralized apartment operator, attracting overseas investments such as Warburg Pincus. Chen Chi emphasized that the majority of centralized apartments that emerged in the market were small single rooms, fueled by the demand from young professionals and individuals with limited incomes.

However, this “second-landlord model” faced challenges as the rapid expansion of housing stocks inflated rental prices. In response, some companies introduced the controversial “long-term rent and short payment” concept, causing industry turmoil. Amidst this uncertainty, Binjiang Warm House took a differentiated approach, emphasizing quality, service, and the benefits of self-sustained plots. By focusing on the logic of real estate, the company was able to capture the attention of renters and provide a superior alternative to shared spaces and old renovated apartments.

Chen Chi’s vision extends further, recognizing the temporary nature of the self-holding competition policy. Despite this, he believes it offers advantages to Binjiang Warm House, as the company can maintain profitability and continue delivering high-quality projects under this policy.

With six ongoing projects and 20 under construction, Binjiang Warm House remains positive about the future. Although its current market share is small, the company is committed to delivering excellence and carving a niche for itself in the housing rental sector.

As the “little orange warm lamp” continues to shine brightly in front of Binjiang Warm House, it symbolizes a future filled with promise, innovation, and growth in the Chinese housing rental market.

