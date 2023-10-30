The Future of Early Bird Sales: Adapting to a Changing Consumer Landscape

Covid-19 Crisis Changes Traditional Early Bird Sale: Puerto Ricans Can Expect Extended Offers and Convenience

The popular tradition of the Early Bird Sale in Puerto Rico will not be the same this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. In previous years, thousands of Puerto Ricans would line up in the early hours of the morning to take advantage of special deals that were only available on that day. However, according to Lymaris Otero, executive director of the Retail Trade Association (ACDET), this year will be similar to the previous year, with merchants offering deals for several days to avoid long lines, theft, and accidents in stores.

Otero stated, “The new modality practiced last year will be the one that will remain. I don’t think we’ll go back to the early bird sales of old. The shopping style has changed and now merchants are offering several alternatives for the convenience of consumers and to face the competition that online sales represent. There are already many merchants who have also ventured into this modality.”

Despite the impact of inflation, consumers continue to make purchases, as reflected in the most recent sales report. Otero assured consumers that they can expect great offers but on different days, allowing them to access deals without having to wake up early. The promotions will start at the beginning of Thanksgiving week and extend throughout the Christmas season.

Lourdes Aponte, the president of the United Retailers Center (CUD), agreed with Otero’s statement. She believes that the old Early Bird Sale will no longer return but that specials will still be available throughout the entire Christmas season. Aponte stated, “The x-ray of today’s consumer, generationally speaking, as well as the impact left by the pandemic, are very different realities from that of the past. Today, there is greater participation in online purchases and a more cautious consumer, given the effect of inflation and everything that may arise as a result of the war conflicts that are taking place.”

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) has also been proactive in ensuring consumer rights are protected during the Christmas season. Acting secretary Lisoannette González reported that DACO and the Office of Compliance and Commercial Liaison (OCEC) have been holding meetings with members of the commercial sector to inform them of the regulations and provisions that govern commercial practices. They have been advising businesses since the summer to prepare for the Christmas season and ensure they adhere to the existing laws.

In conclusion, the Early Bird Sale in Puerto Rico will be different this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. Consumers can expect extended offers, spread out over several days, and merchants are adapting to the changing shopping habits and increasing online competition. The Department of Consumer Affairs is also actively working to protect consumer rights during the Christmas season.

