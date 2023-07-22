The future of freight railways: the end of the shunter is near

Take the bracket out of the holder and place it on the steel hook of the other car. Then connect the compressed air lines to each other. Engine shunter Rolf Böttger couples or uncouples freight wagons up to 200 times a day at Europe’s largest marshalling yard in Maschen. The coupling bracket, which is attached to a thread for tensioning, weighs a good 20 kilograms. Again and again Böttger swings under the buffers to the couplings using the handles. “You no longer need strength training in the gym in the evening,” said the 62-year-old, who has been working in Maschen since 2005.

On this day in mid-July, Sigrid Nikutta also picks up a coupling bracket and hangs it up. You can see the effort she puts into it. The CEO of the company DB Cargo came to Maschen to solicit support for the digital automatic coupling from politicians from the European Parliament and from the region – and to show how cumbersome the current system works. “Manually coupling and uncoupling freight wagons is heavy physical work. Imagine it here in freezing rain,” says Nikutta, who is also responsible for freight transport on the Deutsche Bahn board of directors.

DB Cargo, market leader in the German and European rail freight business, wants to promote the conversion of vehicle fleets to digital automatic couplers. These couplers no longer need to be manually connected by shunters like Böttger, and they can route information throughout trains. Similar systems have long been used in ICE and other passenger trains – so far not in freight trains, mainly because these trains are constantly being reassembled with many different types of wagons. DB Cargo will have to recover from its current loss figures in the coming years. However, the traditional form of coupling stands in the way of this; it contributes to the fact that operation with individual freight cars is uneconomical. The company is considering reducing this part of the business and primarily offering commercial customers whole trains. However, that would set back the rail freight as a whole, because the transport offer would decrease.

A dilemma, because at the same time DB Cargo is under pressure because the federal government, as the owner of Deutsche Bahn, wants to increase the share of freight transport by rail from the current 20 percent to 25 percent by 2030 – for more climate protection in view of an overall increase in the volume of goods. “How do we quickly increase capacity in the existing rail network?” asks Nikutta. “If we want to make the individual operation of freight wagons economically profitable, the digital automatic coupling is indispensable.” Rail customers want to continue to plan flexibly with individual wagons. Ultimately, the federal government and thus the taxpayers would have to bear the losses for the continued operation of individual wagons with today’s technology.

For decades, rail freight transport has accounted for less than 20 percent of the total transport volume in Germany, and more than 70 percent of all goods are currently transported by truck. In order to strengthen rail traffic as a whole, the federal government wants to invest around 40 billion euros in the modernization of the rail infrastructure by 2027, in addition to the funds planned so far, including in more efficient marshalling yards. However, the public sector cannot speed up the urgently needed expansion of the railways at will. When in doubt, residents and environmental organizations will resist new rail freight routes in court just as much as they will resist new motorways. This is shown by the example of the – long since failed – “Y-Trasse” south of Hamburg as well as the German connection to the Brenner Base Tunnel.

The expansion of rail freight in Europe is an important competitive factor for the Port of Hamburg. Germany’s largest seaport, whose goods handling has been stagnating for a long time, is considered the best-connected overseas port in Europe. Hamburg’s own port railway is indispensable for this – but also the Maschen marshalling yard around 20 kilometers south of the city. The area is seven kilometers long and 700 meters wide, through which a total of around 600,000 freight wagons from many different railway companies are driven each year, up to 2500 wagons in around 80 incoming and outgoing trains every day. On two shunting systems for the north and south direction, trains are separated or put together for the onward journey to the destination. “The Maschen marshalling yard is the most modern marshalling yard in Europe and is already highly automated today,” says Michael Härtwig, deputy manager of the Maschen site at DB Cargo. “The port of Hamburg does not function without Maschen and vice versa.” Some of the rail traffic of other northern German ports from Bremerhaven to Rostock also runs via Maschen.

From one of the signal boxes you can see how much the processes are already automated, most recently with a thorough modernization that was completed in 2014. Since then, technology has been continuously supplemented and also digitized. A shunting locomotive pushes wagon after wagon – or several in a group – over the “hump”. With the momentum of their own weight, the wagons then roll onto the respective tracks and form the planned new trains. A cable system with flat slides on the rails brings them into their final position. A new camera bridge checks the cars for damage from above and the sides. The system will be further optimized with the knowledge of the wagon inspectors and with the help of artificial intelligence. The shunting locomotive drivers have been able to operate their vehicles by remote control for a number of years. When the weather is good, they stand outside on the locomotive gallery. But on the clutches, between steel, sweat and car grease, everything runs as before.

Vasanthi Brüggemann, manager of the Maschen site, sees the use of automatic couplings as a contribution against the growing shortage of skilled workers – despite the relatively low barriers to entry, there are no longer enough staff in the shunting service for the job. Around 550 people currently keep the shunting operations going in Maschen. “From the job interviews that we conduct, only some of the candidates are generally suitable for the work here at the marshalling yard,” she says. “We are registering that younger people in particular are less willing to do the physically demanding work in shunting.”

With Digital Automatic Couplers, trains could be assembled more quickly, loaded more heavily, and run faster. An entire train could be braked synchronously with a continuous digital information stream. Nowadays, one wagon after the other is braked by compressed air brakes. Brake tests for each wagon by the wagon inspector would be omitted in the future. Individual functions, for example, of refrigerated or dangerous goods wagons in digitized trains, can also be controlled in a targeted manner.

However, digital automatic coupling systems are not a sure-fire success. Around 600,000 freight cars, each with two couplings, and 27,000 locomotives are used in freight traffic in Europe. “The conversion of the rolling stock costs a total of around ten to 13 billion euros, and all European countries have to go along with it,” says Sigrid Nikutta. Europe is the only continent where freight wagons are still coupled by hand.

These days the European railway operators agreed on the introduction of digital automatic couplings for freight wagons. They should make it possible to connect all freight wagons of all types in Europe. It is now up to EU policy. “The European Commission must coordinate the simultaneous introduction of the digital automatic coupling in all member states and at the same time provide financial support to the railway operators,” says in Maschen the FDP MEP Jan-Christoph Oetjen from Rotenburg (Wümme), deputy chairman of the Committee on Transport and Tourism in the European Parliament, who supports the new system.

The railway and transport union (EVG), Germany’s largest railway union, has been pushing for the introduction of the digital automatic coupling for a long time. “We are not only in favor of it, but more or less the locomotive, the driver in this discussion,” said EVG Chairman Martin Burkert of WELT AM SONNTAG. “We have convinced all other transport unions in the European Union to join us on this issue.”

Germany and France agree on the introduction of the new couplings. “That’s why I believe that this system can be introduced before the end of this decade.” However, it is still unclear how quickly and to what extent the European community of states will support the large-scale project financially. The EVG calculates a lower requirement than DB Cargo, it assumes that the European Commission will have to provide six to eight billion euros for the conversion: “However, this effort for the EU will pay off very quickly thanks to a much more efficient freight rail system.”

The end of the shunter’s profession, a job that has basically been known since the early days of the railways in the 19th century, is likely to be coming to an end. The railway union supports this structural change. “This is definitely in the interests of the employees,” says Burkert. However, the prerequisite is “that all people in shunting operations who can and want to do this receive fair offers for further qualification from the railway companies when the digital automatic coupling comes. This is about replacing jobs that are 180 years old.”

