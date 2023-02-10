The future of Roberto Cingolani: Leonardo, Japan or…

What will former minister Stefano Cingolani do? At the moment, after the experience in the Draghi government, he has returned to being the CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of Leonardojoined the board of directors of De Nora – a company specialized in electrochemistry, and a leader in sustainable technologies and in the nascent green hydrogen industry – and, since the end of last October, he has also been a consultant to the government for the energy emergency. A lot of irons in the fire, but still nothing compared to what could happen in the future of a manager who has “invented” the Italian Institute Of Technology and is among the pioneers of digitization in our country.

That he received an important offer from Japan is well known. As it is known, it is evaluating it carefully, given that the Rising Sun, in the industrial field, remains an innovative pole of great attraction and interest. And then there are the other possibilities. First of all the one circulated by many who would like him to be the next managing director instead of Alessandro Profumo in Leonardo. A wild rumor or is there a grain of truth? In this case it should be noted that the most popular name for the succession of the former CEO of Unicredit and that of Lorenzo Mariani.

So popular that someone suspected it was a cover name and then focused on someone else. crawlers? That Giorgia Meloni likes her a lot is certainly not a mystery, so much so that she kept him as an adviser and ideal “legacy” of the Draghi government. But we also know that it’s not just him for the chair in Piazza Montegrappa. Some people close to Cingolani swear that it is a less than remote eventuality, just as it would be a possible landing in Plenitude, advocated by Claudio Descalzi who should remain riding Eni for the next three years. Cingolani turned 61 in December: what will he do? What if, in the end, he went back to being a minister?

