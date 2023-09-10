The Future of the Banking Industry in the Digital Era: Views from Industry Leaders

Title: The Digital Transformation Revolutionizes the Banking Industry: Industry Experts Share their Insights at Inclusion Bund Conference

Author: Zhang Xiaochong

Source: Beijing News

Date: September 9, 2023

In the rapidly evolving digital economy, the banking industry is undergoing significant changes in its operational model and service methods. To discuss the future of digitalization in the banking sector, numerous industry managers, experts, and scholars gathered at the prestigious Inclusion Bund Conference from September 7th to 9th.

Leading the discussions, Jin Xiaolong, senior vice president of Ant Group and chairman of MYBank, emphasized that new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things are now decisive battlegrounds. The implementation of these technologies has become the core driver for the growth of banks. Jin highlighted that the ability of banks to leverage these technologies to create innovative products and services will determine their success in the digital transformation race.

Jin also stressed the importance of extending the banking industry’s services into the digital realm, creating seamless integration between virtual and physical channels. Moreover, he recognized the substantial growth of fully online banking products but acknowledged that the current scope of online offerings remains limited. To address this, leading banks are striving to overcome challenges associated with high-value transactions, complex products, and personalized services by adopting more efficient and convenient online models.

Xie Wei, Vice President of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, highlighted how digital transformation and key technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data are injecting new vitality into the banking industry. As financial services increasingly shift from offline to online and expand into various industry scenarios, banks must align their services with open finance concepts. Xie advocated for the creation of digital service platforms to deliver scenario-based and ecological services.

Emphasizing the comprehensive nature of digital transformation, Lin Deming, Vice President of China Guangfa Bank Head Office, underscored the need for efforts across top-level design, cultural innovation within organizations, and systemic changes. China Guangfa Bank believes that enhancing digital transformation requires developing three core capabilities: full-link digital operation, full-process efficiency measurement, and full-value chain agile collaboration capabilities.

Looking ahead, Wu Lianfeng, vice president and chief analyst of IDC China, outlined the five major technological trends expected to shape the future of the banking industry: portable banking, AI risk control, digital employees, edge IoT, and cloud-native architecture.

Xing Wei, Secretary of the Party Committee and Full-time Vice President of the China Banking Association, recognized the advanced technological applications in national banks but urged local small and medium-sized banks to actively promote digital transformation and enhance their innovation and development capabilities. Xing recommended that such banks establish a clear strategic position for digital transformation, treat it as a systematic and long-term initiative, and focus on overcoming key challenges based on their own strengths and operating characteristics.

However, while large models and generative artificial intelligence are revolutionizing financial service scenarios, challenges remain in their application. Lin Deming revealed that China Guangfa Bank is actively exploring large model scenarios in intelligent customer service, intelligent office, marketing efficiency improvement, and intelligent risk control. Sun Maosong, deputy director of the Institute of Artificial Intelligence at Tsinghua University, stressed the regulatory pressures associated with large models in the financial industry, particularly the importance of accurate and secure number processing. Xie Wei acknowledged the need for banks to navigate stricter compliance requirements related to data security, privacy protection, and technical risk assessment when capitalizing on large model technology.

To ensure compliance and prudent operations, Xing Wei urged the banking industry to regulate Internet loan businesses, promote digital transformation steadily, and bolster technology security management through comprehensive contingency plans for financial services in extreme situations.

The Inclusion Bund Conference provided a platform for industry giants and experts to discuss and exchange insights on the digital future of the banking industry. As the digital wave sweeps the sector, banks must adapt and innovate to thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to exercise caution and make independent decisions based on their own risk assessment.

