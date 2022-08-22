Listen to the audio version of the article

What will the car of the future look like according to Audi? Connected, autonomous, electric and sustainable. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is ready for the most important revolution in the automotive sector from the postwar period to today, thanks to a 40 billion plan for the electric car that will lead to a halt to sales of thermal cars in 2032 after having stopped launching new models with engines internal combustion in 2026. If the medium-term future is represented by the new e-tron models, such as the zero-emission A6 Avant presented as a concept for now, in the long term the mobility signed by Audi will be represented by the final models of the concepts Urbansphere, Grandsphere and Skyphere.

Built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform, the future starting point for all the medium-large premium models of the entire Volkswagen group, in detail the Grandsphere will be powered by a battery pack of approximately 120 kWh and powered by two electric motors capable of to generate an overall power of 720 horsepower. Overall, the range will be over 750 kilometers, with a maximum charging power of up to 270 kW. The added value of Audi concept cars will come from the fourth level of autonomous driving, where the car will be able to completely replace the driver. The revolution on the autonomous driving and connectivity front will be the result of the millionaire investments linked to Cariad, a structure dedicated to software development for the entire group which, from 2026, will be able to count on the new Ssp (Scalable Systems Platform. ) and Ppe (Premium Platform Electric, SSP represents the next generation of electric platform, fully digital and highly scalable.