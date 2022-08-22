Home Business The future of the brand among autonomous, connected and sustainable cars
Business

The future of the brand among autonomous, connected and sustainable cars

by admin
The future of the brand among autonomous, connected and sustainable cars

ServiceStrategies and innovation

Made in Ingolstadt

The futuristic interior with retractable steering wheel of the Grandsphere concept that prefigures an electric flagship with 750 km of autonomy

What will the car of the future look like according to Audi? Connected, autonomous, electric and sustainable. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is ready for the most important revolution in the automotive sector from the postwar period to today, thanks to a 40 billion plan for the electric car that will lead to a halt to sales of thermal cars in 2032 after having stopped launching new models with engines internal combustion in 2026. If the medium-term future is represented by the new e-tron models, such as the zero-emission A6 Avant presented as a concept for now, in the long term the mobility signed by Audi will be represented by the final models of the concepts Urbansphere, Grandsphere and Skyphere.

Built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform, the future starting point for all the medium-large premium models of the entire Volkswagen group, in detail the Grandsphere will be powered by a battery pack of approximately 120 kWh and powered by two electric motors capable of to generate an overall power of 720 horsepower. Overall, the range will be over 750 kilometers, with a maximum charging power of up to 270 kW. The added value of Audi concept cars will come from the fourth level of autonomous driving, where the car will be able to completely replace the driver. The revolution on the autonomous driving and connectivity front will be the result of the millionaire investments linked to Cariad, a structure dedicated to software development for the entire group which, from 2026, will be able to count on the new Ssp (Scalable Systems Platform. ) and Ppe (Premium Platform Electric, SSP represents the next generation of electric platform, fully digital and highly scalable.

Find out more
See also  Grendi, from the port of Cagliari a terminal to go abroad

You may also like

From January to July, the analysis report on...

The stock exchanges today, 22 August. Uncertain price...

To consolidate the foundation of the project, special...

Tod’s takeover bid: Diego Della Valle files an...

The Municipal Construction Bureau went to Haiyan County...

Recovery continues, multiple data confirm economic resilience and...

Keep the love and go to the next...

The Fourth Batch of Specialized and New “Little...

“Unified standard” has become the key word for...

Oil and gas exploration “deep engineering” achieved a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy