The goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions will help companies in the sector to improve their sustainability profile, but going electric could also help boost growth and profitability. According to data from the Climate Watch and World Resources Institute, transportation is the second largest responsible for air pollution with 14% of the total CO2 emissions (of which three quarters from road transport). For this reason, greenhouse gas emissions are the main ESG risk to which automotive companies are exposed.

Automaker strategies

Reading the strategic plans of the world‘s leading car manufacturers, it can be seen that the sector is already making progress in this direction: Stellarin fact, aims to raise the share of battery-powered vehicles to 64% by 2030, Volkswagen follows closely with a percentage of 52% e Renault with 50%.

With the transition to electric power, the profitability of the auto sector could also change. According to estimates by European car manufacturers, Profit margins for electric cars are expected to rise to the level of combustion ones by 2027. In recent years, despite the growth in the share of battery-powered vehicles, the sector’s profitability has been supported by high selling prices, driven up by the shortage of microchips and government subsidies for the purchase of electric cars. In the long term, the margins of fully electric models should exceed that of traditional cars, given that the former are less complex to produce. The energy transition, therefore, promises to change the cards on the table for the whole sector.

In the first year, 12 fixed prizes of €0.90

An alternative way to invest in the automotive sector is to use certificates of investment such as Airbag Cash Collect targati BNP Paribas recently issued on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. This new series of Certificates meets the needs of those who are looking for a constant flow of returns that are not conditioned by the performance of the underlyings, offering the possibility of obtaining fixed premiums for 1 year starting from the date of issue of the product: a characteristic highly appreciated by savers, especially in a period influenced by strong uncertainties such as the current one. At the same time, these instruments offer downside protection at maturity after three years thanks to the positioning of barriers of up to 50% compared to current market prices and the airbag effect.

Among the 14 Worst Of baskets of the new range we find the one (ISIN NLBNPIT1OL43) made up of securities Stellantis, Volkswagen, Renault, which allows you to take a position on the automotive sector. In detail, the certificate offers a fixed monthly premium of 0.90 euro (10.80% pa) for the first 12 months of life of the certificates, i.e. not conditioned on the performance of the underlying shares. Starting from the thirteenth month, the monthly coupon, still €0.90, is paid on condition that the underlying shares all quote at a value equal to or greater than the Airbag Level (60% of the initial value). If, on the other hand, even just one of the underlying shares is quoted at a value lower than the Airbag Level, the Certificate continues without paying the premium. However, any unpaid premiums are not permanently lost, thanks to the memory effect.

From the sixth month of life, the possibility of early expiration on each monthly valuation date. If all the shares making up the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than the initial value, the Certificate expires early: the investor thus receives, in addition to the monthly premium (0.90 euro), the nominal value (100 euro) and the any previously unpaid premiums.

Upon expiry, additional protection with the airbag

If the Certificate does not mature early and reaches maturity (April 13, 2026) they are expected two possible scenarios. In the first case, if the quotation of all shares is equal to or higher than the Airbag level (60% of the initial value), the product reimburses the nominal value plus the premium with memory effect. Otherwise, if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is lower than 60% of the initial value, the Certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock in the basket (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital). Thanks to the airbag effect, in this case the redemption amount will not linearly follow the performance of the worst underlying but will be better.

The Airbag Effect thus makes it possible to contain negative effects of any declines of the shares that make up the basket beyond the Airbag Level and to limit, in this scenario, the losses compared to an investment in a classic Cash Collect Certificate on shares. How? In practice, if at maturity the price of the share with the worst performance in the basket is lower than the Airbag Level, the Airbag Effect is activated and the investor receives an amount commensurate with the value of this share at maturity multiplied by the Factor Airbags. For the Certificate in question, being the Airbag Level equal to 60% of the initial value of the underlying shares, the Airbag factor is equal to 1.6667. For example, assuming a 40% drop for the worst stock in the basket, the redemption at maturity of the Certificate will be equal to 66.67 euros or 40 euros multiplied by 1.6667.

According to analysts, there is a clear prevalence of buys on stocks in the basket

The consensus on the three titles in the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is essentially positive. Almost all analysts recommend the purchase (buy) with a minority suggesting keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) and the almost absence of selling (sell). Furthermore, the average target price indicates that currently these stocks appear underpriced and from which analysts expect potential upsides of over 30% within the next 12 months. This type of underlying is therefore ideal for an investment through a Cash Collect Airbag Certificate which aims at the growth or laterality of certain securities in order to obtain an attractive yield at the time of early maturity.

