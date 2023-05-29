The future of the cigarette is in the balance

EA laser burns five letters onto the wall: ILUM A. That’s the name of the new tobacco heater from Philip Morris, with which the Marlboro Group wants to lure smokers away from tobacco cigarettes. Shortly thereafter, the dance floor is released. Erckert’s DJ Damiono hangs up. The place of the party, the power station in Berlin, is now an event hall. Just around the corner is the Kit Kat Club, known for its fetish parties beyond the capital’s borders. Some Philip Morris guests are dressed as if they had mistaken the door.

Tobacco heaters have long since ceased to be an exotic sight in the cityscape. In 2016, Philip Morris launched its first tobacco heater and spoke of a less harmful alternative to cigarettes. That too German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), the World Health Organization and the medical societies have evaluated studies on the harmfulness of tobacco heaters. In summary, they come to the conclusion that heated tobacco products are less harmful than cigarettes, but by no means harmless. The studies also showed that fewer pollutants are inhaled when using tobacco heaters than when smoking, they say on IQWiG’s Gesundheitsinformation.dewhose statutory mandate includes providing health information that is understandable to all citizens.