by admin
The Future of Transportation: Flying Taxis Set to Revolutionize Urban Mobility by 2025

Flying Taxi Models to Hit the Market by 2025

The world of science fiction is becoming a reality with the development of flying taxi models. At the Dubai Air Show, it was revealed that flying taxis will hit the market as soon as 2025. According to reports, the US Federal Aviation Administration is expected to approve Archer Aviation’s Midnight, a four-passenger electric plane with vertical take-off and landing, in 2025. Tests have already been carried out in New York, with the first eVTOL flight taking place over the East River.

The introduction of flying taxis is expected to address mobility problems in large cities, with flights scheduled to begin in cities like New York, Delhi, Bombay, and Bangalore. The commercial director of the company stated that they anticipate strong demand for these flights. The experience of being in a flying taxi is not only futuristic, but it could also save users a significant amount of time in their daily commutes. With such developments, the once unimaginable concept of flying taxis seems to be closer to reality than ever before.

