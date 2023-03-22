Jasmine Cristallo: “Rome’s waste-to-energy plant? I’ll explain why not”

Il Pd risks having to deal with one soon sensitive issuewhether or not to approve the project on the incinerator Of Romadear to the mayor of the dem Roberto Gualtieri and which actually caused the fall of the government Draghiwith the M5s that he put on sideways at the measure. Now to complicate matters for new secretary Elly slimean interview of one of his most faithful arrives, the ex Sardina Jasmine Crystal. The same one that in recent days had expressed its preference for Berlusconi as compared to Melons. “Il waste-to-energy plant From Rome? All right only as a last resort“, Crystal explained to Corriere della Sera official line of the Pdin favor of the incinerator in the capital.

“A Roma – continued Cristallo to the Corriere – differentiated collection does not work well. TO Catanzarowhere it works well, There’s no need of the waste-to-energy plant”. Cristallo then argued that the realization of the incinerator could be avoided if each did its part with the differentiated. With a very personal comment, the former sardine has launched his proposal to solve the problem. “If each differentiated, as I do, that i never go out without the ashtray and purse to collect i butts of cigarette. In doing so we are sure that it could not do without of the waste-to-energy plant?”. A somewhat difficult solution to understand, according to the numbers. In fact, the Capital alone produces overall 1 million 600 thousand tons the year of garbage and 900 thousand tons every year are sent to installations Of disposal such as incinerators and landfills.

