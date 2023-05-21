The Game Conjecture Behind the Acceptance Procedure of Vanke’s 15 Billion Fixed Increment Award- Viewpoint.com

Vanke and investors still have a lot of process and time before the final “release date”, and more information is yet to be released.

view network On May 21, Vanke announced that it received a notification from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on May 19, 2023, that the application documents submitted by the company for issuing stocks to specific targets had been accepted. In addition, Vanke also released the prospectus (declaration draft) for this fixed increase.

On February 12 this year, Vanke disclosed its fixed increase plan for the first time. The total funds raised through the proposed non-public offering of shares will not exceed 15 billion yuan, and the number of issued shares will not exceed 1.1 billion shares, accounting for 9.46% of the current total share capital. At the first extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in 2023 held on March 8, the proposal was passed.

Compared with the plan, the number, amount, and pricing method of additional issuance involved in the latest declaration have not changed. However, considering that other real estate companies promoting additional issuance have not yet passed the review, it is foreseeable that Vanke will face many challenges.

hard work

From the release of the plan to the acceptance by the exchange, Vanke has waited for more than three months.

If Vanke’s 15 billion yuan fixed increase is successfully issued, it will become the largest fixed increase since the restart of equity refinancing in the real estate industry. Because of its far-reaching impact, the attitudes of all parties are more cautious.

As a comparison, on February 22 this year, Huafa announced the 2022 plan (amendment) for issuing stocks to specific targets, and the total amount of funds to be raised will not exceed 6 billion yuan. On February 28, Huafa received the acceptance notice issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. On March 23, one month after the fixed increase plan was issued, Huafa shares received an inquiry letter from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

On the evening of December 21 last year, Rongsheng Development issued a fixed increase plan, and the company planned to raise no more than 3 billion yuan in additional funds. As of January 31 this year, Rongsheng Development announced that the application for non-public issuance of A shares has been accepted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

After the “third arrow” was issued, the pace of advancement of participating real estate companies was different.

Poly Development was planning the A-share fixed increase earlier than Vanke, and disclosed the stock fixed increase plan on December 30 last year. However, the two companies waited for the exchange to accept it. It was not until March 2 that Poly Development was accepted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. On March 23, it received the first round of inquiries from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In addition, Zhongnan Construction released a plan on January 5, planning to raise no more than 2.8 billion yuan in additional funds, and received a notice of acceptance from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on April 3.

According to statistics, since the launch of the “third arrow” in November last year, more than 30 real estate-related listed companies have planned equity refinancing. However, except for companies such as Vanke, whose H-share financing has landed, A-share equity refinancing has not yet reached the stage of issuance. .

Viewpoint New Media learned that the actual time required for the approval of fixed increase is usually 3 to 6 months from the review and approval of the fixed increase plan at the general meeting of shareholders to the approval of the Issuance Examination Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

In addition, passing the review does not mean that the private placement can be implemented. The listed company also needs to obtain a written approval document from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which usually takes another 20 to 30 days.

From the date of written approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the listed company should complete the additional issuance within 6 months. If the approval document is overdue, the approval document will become invalid and a new application for approval will be required.

If the private placement involves state-owned assets, the evaluation results of the state-owned assets involved need to be reported to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council for recordation and confirmation, and at the same time, the approval of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council is required.

Judging from the fixed increase process of other real estate companies, the first thing Vanke will face next will be the initial inquiry from the regulator.

For example, on May 17, Poly Development responded to the audit inquiry letter, explaining the necessity and rationality and compliance of the use of funds for the 14 real estate development projects to be invested in the private capital raising.

During the approval process, the regulatory authorities pay more attention to the subscription targets of real estate enterprises, the source and use of raised investment funds, the financial status and operating conditions of the issuer, etc.

In most dimensions, the framework of Vanke’s fixed increase is the same as that of other real estate companies that have released plans. For example, the reasons and standards for raising funds to invest in 11 projects, Vanke Chief Operating Officer Liu Xiao also discussed at the shareholders’ meeting. over explained.

The main difference between Vanke and Poly Private Equity is: Vanke has not promised not to increase its net assets; Shenzhen Metro, Vanke’s major shareholder, has not been identified as an issuer at the current stage.

Vanke’s pricing benchmark for the additional issue price in the private placement plan is that the issue price should not be lower than 80% of the average trading price of Vanke’s A shares in the 20 trading days prior to the pricing benchmark date.

The fixed increase price of Poly Development shall not be lower than 80% of the average trading price of the company’s A shares in the 20 trading days prior to the pricing base date, or the net assets per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company, whichever is higher.

According to the “Implementation Rules for the Non-public Issuance of Stocks of Listed Companies” that will be implemented in 2020, Shenzhen Railway, Vanke’s largest shareholder, is not a controlling shareholder and cannot be identified in advance by the board of directors as an issuer.

Poly Group stated that it will participate in the fixed increase of Poly Development, and stipulates that the major shareholders shall not be transferred within one and a half years of the fixed increase, and the remaining objects shall not be transferred for half a year.

Uncertainty in the selection of pricing benchmarks and issuance objects may be an “additional question” that Vanke will respond to the regulators.

pricing dispute

The inquiry letter from the regulatory authorities has not yet been issued, but since Vanke revealed its intention to increase the fixed increase, the opinions of investors have not stopped.

At present, Vanke’s A shares and H shares are in the state of “breaking the net”, and the additional issuance plan does not specify whether the additional issuance price cannot be lower than the net assets per share; Another 20% off.

For the existing investors in Vanke who cannot participate in the fixed increase, this means that the equity will be diluted, and many small and medium investors have expressed their clear opposition.

Compared with when the fixed increase plan was disclosed in February, as of the close on May 19, the share price of Vanke A was only 14.54 yuan, a cumulative drop of nearly 18%.

Based on the fixed increase limit of 1.1 billion shares and 15 billion yuan, the company’s additional issue price can only reach a minimum of 13.64 yuan. This also means that if the stock price continues to fall below 13.64 yuan in the future, investors participating in additional issuance will not only fail to enjoy discounts, but may also stand guard at a premium, which will weaken the attractiveness of additional issuance to a certain extent.

Regulators have not ignored the dilution of investment returns that may be brought about by refinancing, but they are more concerned about the degree of impact and the company’s follow-up response. The latest issuance method does not clearly stipulate that the additional issue price should not be lower than the net assets.

On December 30, 2015, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Guiding Opinions on Matters Concerning Initial Public Offerings, Refinancing, and Diluted Immediate Returns from Major Asset Reorganizations”, which stipulates that companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs), listed companies’ issuance of stocks and convertible bonds ( refinancing), major asset purchases, sales, and replacements of listed companies, and listed companies issuing shares to purchase assets (major asset restructuring), the company’s earnings per share relative to the previous year’s earnings per share should be disclosed in the year when the funds raised for this financing were in place or the major asset restructuring was completed. Trends in earnings.

The “Guiding Opinions” proposes that if the basic earnings per share or diluted earnings per share in the year expected to be in place for the financing or the major asset restructuring is completed is lower than that of the previous year, resulting in the dilution of the company’s immediate returns, the company should disclose the board of directors’ choice for this financing. Relevant information such as the necessity and rationality of financing or major asset restructuring.

As early as in the A-share fixed increase plan disclosed in February, Vanke explained the dilution of immediate returns.

Based on the company’s total share capital of 11,630,709,471 shares (including treasury shares) as of the announcement date of this non-public offering plan, Vanke assumes that this non-public offering is 1.1 billion shares, and the net profit before and after deducting non-public offerings in 2023 is the same as that in 2022. 1, 10% increase from 2022, and 10% decrease from 2022.

Under the three scenarios, the earnings per share and return on net assets after the additional issuance in 2023 will be diluted compared with those before the additional issuance, but the specific situation depends on changes in performance.

For example, in the assumption that “the net profit before and after deduction in 2023 is the same as that in 2022”, Vanke’s earnings per share before the additional issuance in 2023 are 1.95 yuan, which is equivalent to the actual basic earnings per share of 1.95 yuan in 2022. After the additional issuance in 2023, the earnings per share Diluted to 1.87 yuan, naturally lower than the previous year’s income. If the profit level declines, the earnings per share will decrease regardless of whether the issuance is additional or not.

However, under the assumption that “the net profit before and after deduction of non-existing expenses in 2023 will increase by 10% compared with that in 2022”, Vanke’s earnings per share before the additional issuance in 2023 will be 2.15 yuan, and even after the additional issuance and dilution, the earnings per share will be 2.05 yuan, which is still higher than the previous year’s income.

The announcement concludes, “If the company’s profits have not yet achieved a corresponding increase, the company’s immediate return in the year when this non-public offering is completed will be at risk of being diluted.”

It should be noted that the above assumptions were based on Vanke’s estimate that the non-public offering would be completed in June 2023. Judging from the current process, the relevant data may have a certain lag.

At the general meeting of shareholders on March 8, in the face of doubts from some investors, Zhu Jiusheng, President of Vanke, said, “The dilution of equity by low-priced fixed increase is a short-term phenomenon. In the long run, it depends on whether it can create value. If the conditions for creating value are met, It can still be understood by shareholders.”

At present, there is still a lot of process and time between Vanke and investors before the final “issue date”, and more information is yet to be released.

As for the final placement price, although many small and medium shareholders have repeatedly emphasized that their bottom line is “equal net assets per share” or “the average closing price of the previous 20 days” and “no compromise”, some investors believe that The final result will not deviate too far from Vanke’s existing plan.

The logic is that companies that plan to issue additional shares will definitely find potential participants in advance before submitting documents, instead of waiting for approval documents to find people; A price range that is acceptable to both parties.

Vanke promotes private placement financing, and regulators are also maintaining market order. Both parties will consider the interests of small and medium investors, but this does not mean that they will act with “retail investor thinking”.