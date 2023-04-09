Home Business The gap between suppliers and car manufacturers is growing
The gap between suppliers and car manufacturers is growing

“While the car manufacturers are currently earning well despite the crisis, many suppliers have their backs to the wall,” said the head of the mobility division for Western Europe at EY, Constantin Gall, according to the announcement. Automakers are taking battery and electric motor production into their own hands, partnering with battery companies and relying less on their veteran suppliers, Gall said.

On top of that, there is a bitter dispute about conditions, delivery quantities and price adjustments. “In view of the transformation towards electric mobility, a distribution battle has broken out between manufacturers and suppliers, in which the suppliers often have the worse cards,” said Gall.

