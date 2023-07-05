The Gasoline Price Gap: How the Weakening Dollar Impacts Fuel Costs Between Juárez and El Paso

Title: Wide disparity in gas prices between Juárez and El Paso as dollar drops

Subtitle: Gasoline costs almost four pesos per liter more in Juárez compared to its neighboring city

As the value of the dollar continues to drop, a significant gap has emerged in gas prices between the Mexican city of Juárez and the neighboring American city of El Paso. According to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), the price of Magna gasoline in Juárez is currently 16.97 pesos per liter, whereas across the border in El Paso, it is sold for the equivalent of 13 pesos.

To provide a comparison, the website www.elpasogasprices.com reveals that the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline in El Paso costs 3.02 dollars. Considering the current exchange rate of 16.30 pesos, this translates to approximately 13 pesos, making it a clear bargain for El Paso residents.

The disparity becomes evident when examining the cost of filling a 50-liter tank. In Juárez, it amounts to 848.50 pesos, while in El Paso it comes to just 650 pesos. This remarkable price difference of 198.50 pesos for the same quantity of fuel makes it considerably more expensive for Juárez residents to maintain their vehicles.

Even when considering the maximum prices, Juárez’s gas remains significantly higher with a rate of 17.99 pesos per liter, making it 2.08 pesos more expensive than in El Paso. Consequently, the same 50-liter tank that costs 899.50 pesos in Juárez can be purchased for the equivalent of 795.50 pesos in El Paso, resulting in a noteworthy saving of 104 pesos.

Rogelio Ramos Guevara, president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), has criticized the situation, pointing out that the gasoline sold in Juárez is imported from El Paso. Guevara expressed concern that despite the drop in dollar prices, gasoline costs have not decreased in Juárez. He remarked, “Whenever the dollar rises, gasoline prices rise, but now that it has gone down, prices do not follow suit; on the contrary, they have increased.”

Fernando Flores Carbajal, president of the National Organization of Petroleum Sellers, added that the higher taxes in Juárez are a contributing factor to the sustained high gas prices. These taxes account for the disparity between the two cities.

The substantial difference in gas prices between Juárez and El Paso has prompted calls for action to address this issue. While Juárez residents bear the brunt of the inflated costs, the current situation continues to raise concerns about fairness and the need for greater transparency.

