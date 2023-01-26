The GDP of the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022 will be released soon!It may show that economic growth is slowing, indicating that a recession is coming



At 21:30 on January 26 (Thursday), Beijing time, the United States will announce the GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2022. Dow Jones expects data to show the U.S. economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, but still grew 2.8% from the third quarter. Economists are looking for a signal of actual weakness or strength in the consumer by the end of 2022, as that could signal whether the U.S. economy will slip into a recession in the near future.

Economists are divided on the future direction of the U.S. economy, and the key lies with consumers. Some said a sharp 1.1 percent drop in retail sales in December suggested consumers were waning towards the end of the quarter, which could be a prelude to a recession. Still, others say it’s too early to count consumers out and the economy could still avoid a contraction.

“I know the consensus view is that a recession is coming, but I’m skeptical,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont. If there is one, which he predicts is more likely to happen in 2024, the U.S. economy will stumble After 2023. “

But NatWest Chief U.S. Economist Kevin Cummins believes that the U.S. recession is imminent, with GDP expected to grow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 but to fall by 1% in the first quarter of 2023.

Fed rate hikes have had a lagged impact on the economy and have already pushed housing into recession, he said. A slowdown in residential investment dragged down a full percentage point of economic growth in the fourth quarter, he said.

U.S. consumption remains strong early in the fourth quarter of 2022, Cummins said. But since then, the momentum has weakened significantly, and it will be quite weak from the beginning of the first quarter of 2023.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said consumption slowed at the end of the fourth quarter, as did economic growth momentum. She expects a mild recession in the U.S. economy in 2023.

Two-thirds of the U.S. economy is supported by consumers, so consumption is a major swing factor in GDP.

Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America, said he has pushed back the likely start of a recession to the second quarter of 2023. He expects consumption to remain strong in the fourth quarter of 2022, adding that December’s decline in retail sales does not accurately reflect consumer spending, which may have already been reflected in the fourth quarter.

The Fed will also be watching how consumers are doing when it meets next week, Gapen said. He expects the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Some market strategists see a strong fourth-quarter performance as another sign the economy may avoid a recession, a view that could be reinforced by better-than-expected economic reports.

“I think it’s really starting to make the case for a soft landing, or if we have a recession, it’s a milder recession than people used to think,” said Jim Caron, head of global fixed income macro strategy at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Based on the above information, it can be seen that many analysts predict that the US economic outlook is not optimistic, or that it may fall into an economic recession, which may suppress the US dollar index. Investors need to be vigilant about this.

US dollar index daily chart

At 11:15 on January 26, Beijing time, the US dollar index was at 101.63