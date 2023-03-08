Home Business The general manager of Chery said that Saturday is a normal working day for strugglers to learn from Huawei!Leading Netizens to Discuss–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
The general manager of Chery said that Saturday is a normal working day for strugglers to learn from Huawei!Leading Netizens to Discuss

On March 7, a screenshot of Chery’s internal emails circulated on the Internet. It shows that Gao Xinhua, deputy general manager of Chery, replied to Chery’s R&D attendance statistics on February 4.

The email stated, “Based on the struggler, Saturday is the normal working day of the struggler.” For administrative leaders, it must be a normal working day. Please Cui and Zhang find a way (to avoid legal risks);Learn from the Huawei spirit, let the strugglers work hard, and don’t let the strugglers suffer! Find a way from the mechanism.

It is reported that Gaoxinhua is the executive deputy general manager of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and the dean of the General Institute of Automotive Engineering Technology Research and Development.

In this regard, some netizens voted that “Saturday is a normal working day for strugglers” proposed by Chery.More than 80% of the netizens disagreed, thinking that this is a moral kidnapping-style self-moving,14% of netizens agreed and believed that efforts should be made to keep up with the company’s development direction.

However, some netizens pointed out that overtime work should follow the principle of voluntary work. If someone wants to get more pay through overtime work, there is nothing wrong with it. After all, more work gets more money. What do you think of it?

