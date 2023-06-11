Home » The Geneva scene for sustainable fashion
The Geneva scene for sustainable fashion

The Geneva scene for sustainable fashion

In the second richest city in Switzerland, there is no shortage of shops offering second-hand and recycled clothing. The only problem is finding them, says researcher Katia Vladimirova, who has been studying the city’s sustainable fashion ecosystem for two years.

Jun 09, 2023

When the Russian researcher packed her bags in Geneva after stays in London, New York and Milan, she found it incredibly difficult to find clear and detailed information on how to shop sustainably.

On behalf of the Sociological Institute of the University of Geneva, Katia Vladimirova suggested that the city of Geneva conduct a detailed analysis of the situation. The results of their study, published in April, identify areas where improvements can be made and suggest concrete measures to improve the shopping experience for consumers.

During her research, Vladimirova met various stakeholders in the sustainable fashion industry. We followed her through the city streets, visiting thrift stores, recycling centers and boutiques.

