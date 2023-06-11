The Geneva scene for sustainable fashion

In the second richest city in Switzerland, there is no shortage of shops offering second-hand and recycled clothing. The only problem is finding them, says researcher Katia Vladimirova, who has been studying the city’s sustainable fashion ecosystem for two years.

This content was published on Jun 09, 2023







Celine Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as a video journalist for the “Nouvo in English” project, shortly after graduating from the Académie du journalisme et des médias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Born in Ticino, she has been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she received her first reporter’s pass at the age of 11 during a school camp. Sara Ibrahim

I deal with issues related to the impact of new technologies on our society. Are we aware of the current revolution and its consequences? Favorite hobby: free thinking. My tick: I ask myself too many questions.

When the Russian researcher packed her bags in Geneva after stays in London, New York and Milan, she found it incredibly difficult to find clear and detailed information on how to shop sustainably.

On behalf of the Sociological Institute of the University of Geneva, Katia Vladimirova suggested that the city of Geneva conduct a detailed analysis of the situation. The results of their study, published in April, identify areas where improvements can be made and suggest concrete measures to improve the shopping experience for consumers.

During her research, Vladimirova met various stakeholders in the sustainable fashion industry. We followed her through the city streets, visiting thrift stores, recycling centers and boutiques.