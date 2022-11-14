Listen to the audio version of the article

A plan for at least 120 hires. This will be done by the German holding company Eat Happy Group, which has invested in the food valley in Bentivoglio in the Bologna hinterland to set up a new plant, an operation worth around 5 million euros, dedicated to the production of sushi and other Asian specialties sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets. This is phase 2 of the company for four years has been active with another production site in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. “Today we are in the start-up phase of production in the Bentivoglio plant where about thirty people are employed, but we are working to reach full capacity in the coming months – explains Andrea Calistri, Eat Happy CEO and Managing Director Italy, France and Holland. Group -. Here sushi is prepared by hand for ultra-fresh products sold in supermarkets in the North-East and the South ”. In Italy, the sushi market has doubled over the last two years, going from 120 million euros in 2019 to 240 million in 2021. The push came from Covid which led to the consumption of these healthy specialties at home thanks to the presence in the refrigerated counters. of the large-scale distribution.

The German Eat Happy focuses on the food valley and hires over 120 employees to produce sushi

Only Esselunga produces these and many other ethnic dishes internally. The other chains buy from specialized companies like Eat Happy. Currently there are 15 logistic platforms of the Italian large-scale retail trade served by the Group of German origin. With the start of production in the Bolognese area in a structure spread over an area of ​​3 thousand square meters, the company aims to double its revenues in three years. «The turnover in 2021 was 24 million and this year we aim for 30 million – continues Calistri -. The 2023 budget is 40 million which will become 50 in 2024 ». The commercial strategy is developed on two lines: products with the Wakame brand are in trays and present in 600 supermarkets including Carrefour, Pam Panorama, Crai, Unes, Conad and Bennet. Then there are the 55 directly managed corners with the Eat Happy brand, present in hypermarkets and supermarkets where sushi and other dishes are prepared on sight. The development plans include the opening of a dozen other Eat Happy corners with the creation of another 40 jobs. «We want to develop our presence on the territory also with franchising by working with leading large-scale distribution chains in Central-Southern Italy – continues the CEO-. Our goal is to be present throughout the national territory by the end of 2024 ». Thanks to the availability of spaces in the Bentivoglio site, the company can develop a new range of products while in the near future dishes of noodles will be prepared here with the medium-term perspective of adding lines dedicated to other ethnic cuisines such as, for example, the Lebanese , Thai and Chinese. The repercussions for national agri-food production are positive because most of the raw materials chosen by the company will be Italian, starting with rice. “We have chosen to use Piedmontese rice and vegetables grown in Italy”.