The German KPMG boss celebrates his farewell so pompously

The long-standing KPMG Germany boss Klaus Becker is planning a mega party in Switzerland for his farewell. 800 invited guests are to be accommodated in luxury hotel units over two days, like this “Manager Magazine” reported. In addition to a party boat trip, a performance by singer Robbie Williams is also planned.

The party is said to take place on Lake Lucerne near Lucerne over two days, May 24th and 25th. The approximately 800 invited guests are to be accommodated in four luxury hotel units from “Bürgenstock”.

The program that Becker planned for his farewell includes a party boat trip, an in-house conference and an evening live performance by pop superstar Robbie Williams, as reported by “Manager Magazin”. Becker, who has been part of the auditing firm since 1993 and has acted as its CEO since 2011, is handing over his position to Mattias Schmelzer.

