The German minimum wage is the second highest in Europe

The statutory minimum wage in Germany is set to rise from 12 to 12.41 euros at the beginning of 2024. The increase is controversial because, at 3.4 percent, it is below the inflation rate.

Within Europe, the minimum wage in Germany is the second highest. Only in Luxembourg does an even higher minimum wage apply.

In this article you will find the complete ranking and also those countries that do not have a legal minimum wage.

A heated argument has broken out about the statutory minimum wage in Germany. After a sharp increase last year, the gross minimum wage is currently twelve euros per hour worked. At the beginning of 2024 it is expected to rise to EUR 12.41 and a year later to EUR 12.82. The next increase is 3.4 percent, well below the inflation rate. In the competent commission, the trade unions therefore voted against the recommendation. They are demanding another significant increase in the statutory minimum wage to 13.50 or 14 euros.

A comparison shows that the statutory minimum wage in Germany is high in an international comparison. In Europe, only Luxembourg has a higher minimum wage. The numbers show that Federal office of statistics. For better comparability, the minimum wage is not shown per hour in the following table, but as a gross monthly wage for full-time employment.

A minimum wage of 12 euros in Germany corresponds to a gross monthly income of 1987 euros for full-time employment. The minimum wage thus reaches 53 percent of the median earnings of all full-time employees (median). There are efforts in the EU to raise the national minimum wages to 60 percent of the respective median earnings.

Legal minimum wage in Europe

country minimum monthly wage

Full-time employment in euros Luxembourg2387Germany 1987Belgium1955Netherlands1934Ireland 1910France1709Slovenia1203Spain1167Cyprus 940Portugal887Lithuania840Malta835Greece832Poland746Estonia725Czech Republic717Croatia 700Slow akei700Latvia620Romania606Hungary579Bulgaria399Source: Federal Statistical Office

The lower wage limit is only higher in small Luxembourg at 2387 euros. In the EU countries with a minimum wage, it increased compared to the previous year. In Germany, the minimum wage rose 22 percent higher than a year ago. There is strong growth in Eastern European countries, which have caught up in the EU comparison.

Not all European countries have a statutory minimum wage. Five EU Member States do not have a national minimum wage: Denmark, Italy, Austria, Finland and Sweden. In Norway and Great Britain, too, the wage floor is not regulated by law. The following map shows this.

The minimum wage in Germany has risen

In Germany, there has been a statutory minimum wage since 2015. It was introduced to protect employees against abuse in addition to the collectively agreed minimum wage. Initially, the minimum wage was 8.50 euros. In the past eight years, it has increased by 41 percent. This graphic shows the development of the statutory minimum wage from 2015 to the planned increases by 2025.

