The Germans are getting richer and a little more equal

Es almost reads like a story from Cockaigne. The prosperity of people in Germany has exploded in recent years. The Germans have amassed record fortunes. At the same time, wealth inequality has fallen somewhat.

At least that is what a study by the Bundesbank published on April 24 shows. But the statistics also reveal a serious wealth gap, which seems to be particularly pronounced in this country. Even when it comes to absolute prosperity, the analogy of Germany, a land of milk and honey, fades.

