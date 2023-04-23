The Germans are so rich – the most important studies at a glance

With the taxonomy, the EU Commission in Brussels has launched a kind of catalog for climate-friendly investments. Criticism is that from January 2023 onwards it is also considered climate-friendly to invest money in certain gas and nuclear power plants. Environmentalists, among others, find this wrong. Investors must therefore continue to find out very well what is behind financial products that are marketed as “sustainable”.

“The implementation of the Mifid II requirements is crazy for consultants,” says Christian Klein, who researches the topic of sustainable finance as a professor at the University of Kassel. “One problem is: How can you explain to a customer in a short time what, for example, taxonomy and disclosure regulations are? The main problem then is the so-called mapping: How does a consultant find the right products that the customer then also buys?”

When asked, the BVI fund association explained: “The fact that there is still no uniform understanding of what is sustainable, despite countless technical details and regulations, is actually a problem.” In the opinion of the BVI, only European or international minimum standards can create more clarity: “That applies to ESG data, corporate reporting and requirements for sustainable products alike. That is why we are committed to such international minimum standards.”