The Giro d’Italia was financed with funds from the Pnrr. The 1.5 million sprint

Giro d’Italia and EU funds: new scandal over Recovery money

While the minister Dense continues to reiterate that “i plans for the Pnrr are impossible to implement“, comes the news of a new all-Italian paradox: the last stage of the Tour of Italy will be financed with i EU funds. On the one hand – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – we are unable to use the resources, so much so that Europe beats us down and the Meloni government seems ready to abdicate a series of key projects. On the other hand, however, we have so much money to spendto throw them into a series of small or very small initiatives that should have nothing to do with a macro-plan of structural investments for the future of the country. As, precisely, the organization of a cycling stage.

Read also: Lease: “Pnrr to be dismantled”. Then deny everything. Salvini denies it. Storm

Read also: “Expensive rentals? Don’t become a talk show: politics requires responsibility”

Il grand finale of the Giro d’ItaliaSunday 28 May, – continues il Fatto – will therefore be back to Roma. The pink jersey crowned on the via dei Fori imperiali. And then villages, concerts, exhibitions: the great beauty for the Giro d’Italia, at the modest sum of 1.7 million. Thanks to the money from the Pnrr, complete with a contract between the Capitol and RCS, and above the heading: “Funded by the European Union – Next Generation EU”. The Municipality has entered into a contract with RCS: the sprint on the Imperial Forums alone will cost 1.5 million euros and everything will be funded by Europe.

Subscribe to the newsletter

