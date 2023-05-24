Home » The Giro d’Italia was financed with funds from the Pnrr. The 1.5 million sprint
The Giro d’Italia was financed with funds from the Pnrr. The 1.5 million sprint

by admin
The Giro d'Italia was financed with funds from the Pnrr. The 1.5 million sprint

by admin

Filippo Ganna retires from the 2023 Giro d’Italia (photo Lapresse)

Giro d’Italia and EU funds: new scandal over Recovery money

While the minister Dense continues to reiterate that “i plans for the Pnrr are impossible to implement“, comes the news of a new all-Italian paradox: the last stage of the Tour of Italy will be financed with i EU funds. On the one hand – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – we are unable to use the resources, so much so that Europe beats us down and the Meloni government seems ready to abdicate a series of key projects. On the other hand, however, we have so much money to spendto throw them into a series of small or very small initiatives that should have nothing to do with a macro-plan of structural investments for the future of the country. As, precisely, the organization of a cycling stage.

Il grand finale of the Giro d’ItaliaSunday 28 May, – continues il Fatto – will therefore be back to Roma. The pink jersey crowned on the via dei Fori imperiali. And then villages, concerts, exhibitions: the great beauty for the Giro d’Italia, at the modest sum of 1.7 million. Thanks to the money from the Pnrr, complete with a contract between the Capitol and RCS, and above the heading: “Funded by the European Union – Next Generation EU”. The Municipality has entered into a contract with RCS: the sprint on the Imperial Forums alone will cost 1.5 million euros and everything will be funded by Europe.

