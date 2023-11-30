The Global Cost of Living Crisis Continues: The Most Expensive Cities of 2023

The global cost of living crisis is far from over, and big city dwellers are feeling the pressure, according to the annual Global Cost of Living Index published by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The average cost of living has increased by 7.4% this year, with grocery prices rising the fastest. While this is slightly lower than the 8.1% jump recorded in the previous year, the numbers are still significantly higher than historical trends. However, there is some good news as utility prices, the fastest-growing category in the 2022 survey, showed the lowest inflation this time.

Price increases are slowing due to easing supply chain issues since China lifted its COVID-19 restrictions in late 2022. However, grocery prices continue to rise as retailers pass higher costs on to consumers. The Director of Cost of EIU World Life, Upasana Dutt, anticipates that inflation will continue to slow in 2024 as the lagged impact of interest rate increases begins to impact economic activity and consumer demand.

The study revealed that the most expensive cities in the world are Singapore and Zurich, followed by New York, Geneva, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, and Paris. Tel Aviv is tied with Copenhagen and San Francisco, as some of the most expensive cities to live in. On the other end of the spectrum, Damascus, Syria, remains the cheapest city in the world, with Tehran, Iran, and Tripoli, Libya, also near the bottom of the list.

The survey, which compared individual prices on 200 products and services across 173 major cities, excluded Caracas from Venezuela, where prices have risen significantly since 2022.