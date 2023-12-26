The Global Economy at Risk: Facing Increased Geopolitical Threats in 2024 (REUTERS)

The global economy faces increased geopolitical risks with the potential for severe impacts due to ongoing conflicts and pending elections, according to a recent report by Reuters. Attacks on vital shipping traffic in the Red Sea straits by a determined band of Yemeni militants — a residual of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip — have injected another dose of instability into a global economy already struggling with rising geopolitical tensions.

This added instability comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and a series of unpredictable crises that have impacted the global economy. There is also increasing volatility on the horizon due to a wave of national elections in more than 50 countries with a combined 60 percent of global economic output.

As voters around the world continue to be deeply divided, growing anxiety about the prospects for the economy may impact the outcomes of these elections. The election of right-wing nationalists could lead to tighter controls on trade, foreign investment, and immigration, potentially weakening global growth and damaging the future of the economy.

The upcoming election cycle is set to bring significant changes to countries around the world, with major elections in India, Taiwan, Mexico, Indonesia, and the United States all carrying important implications for the global economy. The election in the United States, in particular, will have far-reaching implications for global alliances, climate change, regulations, and foreign policy issues.

Security issues are expected to continue influencing economic decisions, particularly as smaller players seek to alter the established global order. The ongoing conflict in Yemen, where Houthi attacks on ships have driven up freight and insurance rates and caused shipping traffic to be diverted to a longer route, is a clear example of how these conflicts can impact global supply chains and trade.

Overall, persistent volatility in geopolitical and geoeconomic relationships is expected to remain a major concern for risk managers in both the public and private sectors. As global economies navigate ongoing military conflicts, increasing episodes of extreme weather, and a series of major elections, the year 2024 is likely to bring more potential uncertainties and challenges.

The New York Times 2023 ©

Share this: Facebook

X

