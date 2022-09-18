Original title: Global Energy Transition High-level Forum Held in Beijing, 18 Energy Sector Projects Signed

Outdoor exhibition at the 2022 Global Energy Transition High-Level Forum.Photo by Xu Jing

China News Service, Beijing, September 18 (Xu Jing and Du Yan) On the 17th, the 2022 Global Energy Transformation High-level Forum opened in the Future Science City in Changping District, Beijing. With the theme of “Digital Empowerment of Green Future”, this forum gathered representatives of international organizations and Chinese and foreign academicians and experts to discuss topics such as green energy transition and global energy pattern change.

The 2022 Global Energy Transition High-level Forum has added a new blockbuster project signing link. At the sub-forum of “Building an ‘Internet +’ Smart Energy Valley” led by the Changping District Government, 18 projects in the energy field were signed. It is understood that these projects cover the three major tracks of the advanced energy industry in Changping District, the energy industry ecological accelerator incubator, and the integration of schools and cities, and industrial elements such as science and technology finance. The contracted industrial projects will achieve a revenue of not less than 20 billion yuan in the next 3 to 5 years, and the newly signed financial institutions can provide 90 billion yuan of intentional strategic credit for important projects, major projects and key enterprises in the area.

From the perspective of the industry track, among the 18 signed projects, there are 5 major projects in the key track for the high growth of the energy Internet, mainly including the energy digital industrial park project of the Beijing Energy Industry Internet Research Institute, and the smart energy of Beijing China Carbon Technology Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Projects; There are 4 major projects in the frontier track of hydrogen energy, energy storage, and carbon sequestration cultivation, mainly including China Huaneng Huaqing Chuchuang Beijing R&D Headquarters project and Hydropower hydrogen fuel cell production line project; clean and efficient fossil energy There are 3 major projects utilizing the growth-oriented mature track, mainly including the Xiqing Energy Beijing R&D Center Project, the Potential Hengxin Petroleum Exploration and Development and the Carbon Capture and Carbon Storage Project.

In terms of project types, the 18 signed projects include both foreign-funded projects of the world‘s top 500 enterprises and projects of the national team of central enterprises: mainly including the comprehensive demonstration project of high-efficiency hydrogen energy utilization of Air Products Company, and the hydrogen energy industry project of Sinopec; both There are new layout projects of major platforms and institutions that have matured in Beijing, and there are domestic industry leading companies setting up R&D headquarters projects in Beijing: mainly including the Beijing R&D headquarters project of the China Academy of Work Safety and the Beijing headquarters project of Qinghai Salt Lake Company; both rooted in Changping Energy The campus-city integration project of colleges and universities, and Tsinghua University’s major innovative achievements transformation and landing projects: mainly include the China University of Petroleum University-city integration project and the Qingneng Internet Beijing headquarters project.

From the perspective of industrial ecology, among the 18 signed projects, the high-end industry accelerator projects mainly include the Bauhinia high-end industry accelerator project; the professional incubator projects in the energy subdivision field mainly include the construction project of the medium-incubator and Sunac energy Internet industry incubation platform; technology Eco-chain projects in the financial sector mainly include strategic cooperation projects with China Merchants Bank Beijing Branch, Minsheng Bank Beijing Branch, and Ningbo Bank Beijing Branch.

The 2022 Global Energy Transition High-level Forum is jointly organized by the Development Research Center of the State Council and other four ministries and commissions and the Beijing Municipal Government. competition, etc. This forum also held an outdoor exhibition for the first time, focusing on the latest scientific and technological achievements of central enterprises, well-known universities, scientific research institutes and leading private enterprises in the energy field.





