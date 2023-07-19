The global revenge of the submarine

Submarines have been an essential tool for the most advanced navies for more than a century. The characteristic that historically distinguishes them from surface ships is the low detectability that allows these vessels to operate under cover of the sea for long periods, making them useful for a wide range of military operations. Technological progress and the proliferation of threats require modern submarines to be equipped with increasingly advanced and expensive sensors and weapon and navigation systems. As a recent IAI study on the underwater environment explains, today more and more countries want to equip themselves with this capability for the first time. Some estimates put the submarine market growing by 50 percent over the next decade to a total value of $45.6 billion in 2033.

Submarines are mainly divided into two macro-categories according to the type of propulsion, which can be nuclear or conventional. If historically the construction of submarines was the prerogative of a few countries, today we are witnessing a multiplication of supply, with a growing number of nations embarking on the path of national programs to become more autonomous in the field of conventional submarines.

The multiplication of supply and demand

In Europe, Spain has invested significant sums in the development and construction of its first ‘native’ submarine for more than half a century. while theItaliaafter the successful cooperation with Germany resulting in the U212A submarines, has embarked on a national path that will increase the capabilities of the country’s technological and industrial base with the U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS) program.

Around the world, other countries have transformed – or are doing so – in manufacturers of submarines and technologies related to them, such as the South Koreawhich exported its first submarine to Southeast Asia, or the Chinese which after decades of dependence on Soviet and then Russian technologies has itself become an exporter. Seoul and Beijing join the more traditional exporters of conventional submarines such as Germany, France and Russia.

The Indo-Pacific, a strategic theater where the sea and naval warfare play a privileged role in crisis scenarios, is an ideal case study to grasp the extent of what can be defined as a submarine limelight after the post-Cold War cuts . By 2030, China could reach a total of 76 conventional and nuclear-powered units in service. Japan, on the other hand, boasts a fleet of state-of-the-art and surprisingly ‘young’ submarines, given that of the 22 currently active submarines, the oldest entered service only in 2000. Another noteworthy fact regarding Tokyo is the fact that its industry has been capable of launching about one submarine a year for over two decades.

The states of Southeast Asia collectively represent one of the world‘s major import markets for military products. In this region the marinas of Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines are undergoing modernization and in some cases upgrading, partly also due to Beijing’s expansionist policies in the South China Sea. If in 2005 the total number of submarines in service with the navies of these countries was four (divided equally between Indonesia and Vietnam), in 2030 it is estimated that there will be 20, with Malaysia and the Philippines which in recent years have equipped themselves with submarines for first time.

A diverse market

Often the new requirements dictated by the main military navies are leading to a strong enlargement of the new platforms to increase their autonomy and offensive potential, as in the case of Spain with its S-80 Plus (3,200 tons of displacement against the 1,490 of the predecessors Agosta class) and Germany with the future U212 Common Design, the result of cooperation with Norway (2,500 tons against the 1,524 of the Italian-German U212A).

Yet, it can be hypothesized that smaller platforms – usually less expensive and complex to operate requiring fewer crews – will continue to occupy an important slice of the market as they are also more suitable for operations in shallow waters and therefore more attractive for medium-sized with mainly coastal fleets.

Almost all of the submarine-producing countries are aiming decisively forexportalso given the explosion of the market, increasing the competition between states in some cases even allies, as in the case of those Europeans. In this context, those who are able to commercialize a range of advanced technologies at competitive prices will be more successful, managing to include submarines in an offer that goes beyond diving and is also articulated in government-to-government (G2G) agreements, but also who will be able to tap into a diverse market and particular requirements with a more flexible offer.

The U212 NFS program, which has already reached the construction phase for the first specimens, represents an important opportunity for Italy and in particular for the whole industrial cluster of diving to be able to reacquire those skills that had been lost after the last purely national program for the Nazario Sauro class, and therefore place itself at the forefront of competition on global markets.

