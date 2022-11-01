Listen to the audio version of the article

The Golden Age Of Rally is staged at the National Automobile Museum, a journey into the golden age of this sport. An unprecedented exhibition on the international scene, which brings for the first time, until May 2, 2023, one of the most important collections in the world, that of the Gino Macaluso Foundation for Historic Cars.

Models that have made the history of rallies

A one-of-a-kind collection that celebrates the history of legendary models with a prominent palmares, which have competed and won for some of the most prestigious racing teams in the world. The models, preserved in their original state, come from the collection of Gino Macaluso, entrepreneur, designer, rally navigator. Prominent personalities from the world of motors and beyond, which this exhibition wants to celebrate half a century after that legendary 27 October 1972, when the Rally Race with Raffaele Pinto earned him the European Championship.

The protagonist cars: 19 unique examples

The protagonists of The Golden Age of Rally are just nineteen specimens selected and collected personally by Gino Macaluso. Legendary cars that, from the Sixties to the Nineties of the last century, have won the most important races of the championship: from the Monte Carlo Rally to the Safari Rally, through the Mille Laghi Rally (Finland) to the Sanremo Rally. A real journey into the epic of mechanics, in which team, driver and navigator acted like gears perfectly synchronized with each other. And to cut the starting line of this path could only be one of the most representative drivers in the history of this sport, Miki Biasion, the only Italian to have won the World Rally Champion title twice in 1988 and 1989.

Among the models present, we remember the legendary Lancia (Fulvia, 124 Spider, Stratos, 037, Delta) as well as Renault Alpine A110, Peugeot 205 T16, Audi Quattro, Renault Turbo, Toyota Celica and Ford Escort.

Outsider of the exhibition itinerary, the Fiat Punto S1600, winner of the Sanremo Rally in 2001, spearhead of the racing team founded by Gino to participate in the Junior World Rally Championship.