China Business News 2022-12-05 16:19:46

The state-owned stocks headed by the Chinese prefix once again staged a wave of daily limit today, and many stocks such as China Petroleum Capital, China Railway Construction, China Haicheng, and China Petroleum Engineering have daily limit. On the news, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has formulated a new round of comprehensive service arrangements for central enterprises, which proposes to promote the return of the valuation of central enterprises to a reasonable level, promote the professional integration of central enterprises, and promote the creation of a group of flagship central enterprise listed companies.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

