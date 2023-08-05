Home » The government lightens Italian spending, anti-inflation pact signed
The government lightens Italian spending, anti-inflation pact signed

Girl goes shopping in the supermarket

Mimit, signed the anti-inflation pact with traders. From 1 October a quarter of controlled prices

From October 1 will start the anti-inflation quarter on the shopping cart. This is the provision of the memorandum of understanding signed today by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso and by the representatives of the associations of the modern distribution he was born in traditional tradewhich aims to accelerate the process of reducing inflation already underway in recent months and which continued in July as well.

“With the balanced basket we are convinced that we can give a definitive blow to inflation bringing it back to natural levels. Just yesterday according to the data OECDinflation in Italy in the last month fell from 7.6% to 6.4%, with a drop of 1.2 percentage points, greater than that recorded in the OECD area where the consumer price index reduced by an average of 0.8%.

A consolidated trend thanks to the effect of constant price monitoring carried out by Mimiwith the new powers conferred by the transparency decree of January, and also to the commitment already underway by the distribution and trade chain, which in recent months has played an important role in price containment and in protection of purchasing power of families. A central contribution to this process is also played by consumer associations, with whom we share a virtuous path in tackling this challenge”, declared the minister bear.

