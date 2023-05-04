Home » «The Government must accelerate on the ZLS»
«The Government must accelerate on the ZLS»

«The Government must accelerate on the ZLS»

It is necessary to “quickly conclude the administrative process of reform of the simplified logistics zones” (interrupted after the approval of the related Dpcm at the Joint Conference, on 12 October 2022), “to fully implement the investment attraction tools represented by the ZLS and to give the concrete possibility of establishing ZLS» in the territories of Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy.

This is what the presidents of the three Regions, respectively Giovanni Toti, Alberto Cirio and Attilio Fontana, are asking of the Government and the competent ministries in the document signed at the end of the States General of Northwest Logistics, held in Genoa.

In the text, the three governors also request that, expressly for the Zls Port and retroport of Genoa“the extraordinary commissioner is appointed by decree of the Prime Minister who, according to current legislation, must preside over the steering committee, the last step for the full operation of the area, since the investigation must in fact be considered exhausted both on the strategic document than on the additional document of the Piedmont Region”.

Rixi: «The role of Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy is strategic»

“The role of Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy – the deputy minister of Infrastructures and transports, Edoardo Rixi underlined – will be increasingly decisive for the economy of our country. Between the Tav connection and the Third Pass, most of the goods moved in Europe on the Lisbon-Kiev axis will soon pass through the North-West. The port of Genoa will be the natural outlet towards the trans-European maritime routes”

Furthermore, he continued, «Zls can be an added value. The mapping of the affected areas has recently been completed to allow companies to have simplified procedures and tax breaks, thus increasing the productivity of the country”.

