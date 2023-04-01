What happens to the Spid

Stop unnecessary duplication. The Undersecretary for Innovation, Alessio Butti, clearly said that the government sees “the need to make a definitive choice between apparently alternative systems in a service that acquires greater importance every day and which all citizens, with equal entry and use conditions, must use on a daily basis”. For the undersecretary it is not a question of “replacement” but of “a transition to a single system“, as stated in the response to the interpellation of the pentastellata Chiara Appendino.

This is why the government, as Butti also confirmed, is simplifying the procedure of access via Cie. It is no coincidence that on 27 March the Ministry of the Interior announced on the site Cartadidentita.it that for the Cie the will be sufficient credentials level 1 and 2, associated with one’s own electronic identity card, to access the online services of the Public Administration and those of private individuals equipped with the “Enter with Cie” button in a simpler and faster way.

This is a “process of rationalization and innovation – which – is indispensable” reads the response. “And it must be a process capable of respecting some fundamental criteria. The first is the role of the State, which must always guarantee the digital identity of its citizens. The second is that of the centrality of a single digital identity document. The third is the enhancement of what has already been achieved ”he adds. “The fourth is the innovation capacity demonstrated by the whole

ecosystem built around digital identity” he concludes.

At Palazzo Chigi there is already a plan

A project in four steps which, if implemented, will lead to a change of pace in the cumbersome administrative machine. A technical committee of experts on digital transformation headed by Undersecretary Alessio Butti is dealing with it. What interventions does the government intend to take? Concentrate recognition on the digital identity card, proceed with total decertification, create a real digital passport, review the rules in a digital key and define relations with the Privacy Guarantor. But let’s go step by step.

Digital ID card in the center

The first step is to focus the identity accreditation methods on the electronic identity card. Goodbye – albeit in the medium term – to the Public Digital Identity System (Spid) and to the National Service Card (Cns). All this could happen within a maximum of fifteen months. Spid is safe at least until June and almost certainly beyond.

Total decertification

Point number two is the disappearance of the charter from administrative life. So no more paper certificates and pieces of paper of any kind. The public machine will have to work only with a native system digital. Enough therefore even with printed, signed, stamped and re-scanned documents. The third step then provides that the passport is truly digital and therefore contains the same data present in the digital identity card.

Review of the rules in a digital key

The fourth point establishes the revision and simplification of the digital administrative code. It will be reduced to 20 items. All this to make it more immediate and direct application of the rules which will make the work of the public administration even more transparent.

Review the rules of the relationship between the Public Administration and the Privacy Guarantor

This is perhaps the most delicate point because sometimes in the name of privacy citizens clash with the public administration when they are looking for information. The executive’s goal is to secure data and at the same time ensure transparency. Finding the balance point will not be easy. However at Palazzo Chigi they are convinced that it is possible thanks to a framework agreement with the guarantor. It’s hard to say what the times will be. What is certain is that digitization does not wait and Italy is already late.

However, old problems remain in the background

While on the one hand the state tries to simplify and the citizens inevitably adapt, the administration is sometimes hostile to change. Not infrequently it happens to find implementing rules different from Region to Region, despite the presence of a clear general national picture. The same regulations relating to the production of digital native documents of public administrations date back to the 1990s.

And still today we are faced with the paradox that administrations work with paper documents (analog), mixed (printed and scanned) and fully digital. In short, the confusion is maximum and make order it won’t be easy because the problem isn’t so much the rules as application distortions. Distortions also resulting from the will of some centers of power to maintain their status by harassing the citizen. The challenge is epochal. And at stake is not just a package of paper certificates, but rather transparency, which is the fight against evasion and corruption.