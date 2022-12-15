ROMA – “Giorgetti’s words are equivalent to the announcement of the government’s intention not to ratify the Treaty”, he says Luigi Marattindeputy of Italy alive who presented a question to the Minister of Economy on the ratification of the reform of the Mes. Words that come the day after the Treasury holder’s response during question time in the Chamber, where Giorgetti underlined the need for a debate in Parliament before deciding whether or not to proceed with ratification.

Marattin,