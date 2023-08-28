Home » The government seeks 4-5 billion by cutting tax bonuses
Business

The government seeks 4-5 billion by cutting tax bonuses

by admin
The government seeks 4-5 billion by cutting tax bonuses

ROME – It’s easy to say: “Let’s give a good pruning to tax rebates to finance the tax cut”, as the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo has been promising for months. Then, when it comes to picking up the scissors, every government turns off enthusiasm. And indeed in the end there is no executive who does not extend the list of discounts to this and that.

See also  In the past three years, the accumulated dividends have exceeded 8.2 billion Baofeng Energy's 2021 net profit of 7.07 billion, and the proposed cash dividend is 2.048 billion_Company_Development_Shareholders

You may also like

Tsingtao Brewery Achieves Strong Growth in First Half...

$7 trillion – Record-high subsidies for fossil fuels...

Katapulk Launches Online Store for Sale of Trucks,...

Resolution 27 of 08/22/2023 – Adoption of the...

Sufficient Orders, Strong Technology, and New Momentum: The...

Guest articleClimate cooperation Dare more reciprocity! – Economic...

Surprise, AI could boost jobs

China Securities Regulatory Commission Takes Major Steps to...

What Oppenheimer teaches us about dealing with geoengineering

Africa: China remains the largest trading partner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy