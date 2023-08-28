The government seeks 4-5 billion by cutting tax bonuses

0
ROME – It’s easy to say: “Let’s give a good pruning to tax rebates to finance the tax cut”, as the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo has been promising for months. Then, when it comes to picking up the scissors, every government turns off enthusiasm. And indeed in the end there is no executive who does not extend the list of discounts to this and that.
See also In the past three years, the accumulated dividends have exceeded 8.2 billion Baofeng Energy's 2021 net profit of 7.07 billion, and the proposed cash dividend is 2.048 billion_Company_Development_Shareholders