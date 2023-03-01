Home Business The government-team loses points, the premier-coach makes some changes
Business

The government-team loses points, the premier-coach makes some changes

by admin
The government-team loses points, the premier-coach makes some changes

Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Piantedosi (Lapresse)

After the Piantedosi and Valditara cases, the government team loses points, like Roma in Cremona. Meloni takes steps to change mediocre ministers, to avoid other “defeats”

I believe that the inhuman sortie on the shipwreck and the dead, in the sea of ​​Cutro, by Minister Piantedosi – while the governor of Calabria nodded – made even some center-right voters shiver. Ministers Guidone Crosetto and Raffaele Fitto, ex dc, like the late Northern League Bobo Maroni, would not have said those words. For the executive, the events of the shipwreck in Crotone and the sortie of Valditara can be compared to the defeat suffered in Cremona by Mourinho’s Romanervous and unconvincing like the rulers who got caught in the storm.

In Italy, there is no ENA, the forge of the elite of the French ruling class, where four presidents were trained, most recently Macron, and eight prime ministers. The prefects, in order to get into politics, attend the secretariats of the ministers in Italy, to make use of their support. And they think they can please them, making inopportune statements, as the owner of the Viminale did, which a shrewd politician would have avoided, not ending up at the bottom of the long list of ministers, of which, in just 4 months of Meloni’s government, the Pd has asked , in vain, the resignation.

Between one denunciation of fascism and another, between reactions of indignation and various epithets, those of the left have already asked, to varying degrees, for the resignations of Pichetto Fratin, Delmastro, Donzelli, La Russa, Lollobrigida, Roccella and now, precisely, also of Valditara and Piantedosi. Ironically, Salvatore Merlo wrote of “a refined strategy of the opposition: asking for the resignation of two ‘fascist’ ministers a month”. The hope is that Schlein will soon change his strategy and officers.

See also  ​Securities Times Commentary: Brokerages still have performance to support the wealth management era with great promise_ Securities Times Network

Beyond the case of Piantedosi, when a team, in this case the government, begins to lose points, the coach-premier makes changes, to improve their performance, reflections, even self-criticism, on the formation deployed. Or he continues, indifferent to the defeats, as Meloni’s predecessors did in the past, with results (understatement) that are not exciting. On TV, first rule: speak clearly, demonstrating competence, and in Italian (correct)without losing your temper. Yesterday evening, from the partisan cheer up Floris, the representatives of the majority have not convinced neither the arrayed audience nor the viewers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Crotone, clash of versions on the shipwreck between...

Pensions increase from today. Read here how much...

Car companies cut prices, battery companies die first?The...

Tokyo stock market weak, Hong Kong accelerates with...

Snow weather, still flat. The map with the...

Banco BPM: board approves list of 15 candidates...

OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone officially announced to...

Drama for the boxer Scardina: illness and urgent...

Drought, government splits over water commissioner

Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumps more than 3%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy