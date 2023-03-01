After the Piantedosi and Valditara cases, the government team loses points, like Roma in Cremona. Meloni takes steps to change mediocre ministers, to avoid other “defeats”

I believe that the inhuman sortie on the shipwreck and the dead, in the sea of ​​Cutro, by Minister Piantedosi – while the governor of Calabria nodded – made even some center-right voters shiver. Ministers Guidone Crosetto and Raffaele Fitto, ex dc, like the late Northern League Bobo Maroni, would not have said those words. For the executive, the events of the shipwreck in Crotone and the sortie of Valditara can be compared to the defeat suffered in Cremona by Mourinho’s Romanervous and unconvincing like the rulers who got caught in the storm.

In Italy, there is no ENA, the forge of the elite of the French ruling class, where four presidents were trained, most recently Macron, and eight prime ministers. The prefects, in order to get into politics, attend the secretariats of the ministers in Italy, to make use of their support. And they think they can please them, making inopportune statements, as the owner of the Viminale did, which a shrewd politician would have avoided, not ending up at the bottom of the long list of ministers, of which, in just 4 months of Meloni’s government, the Pd has asked , in vain, the resignation.

Between one denunciation of fascism and another, between reactions of indignation and various epithets, those of the left have already asked, to varying degrees, for the resignations of Pichetto Fratin, Delmastro, Donzelli, La Russa, Lollobrigida, Roccella and now, precisely, also of Valditara and Piantedosi. Ironically, Salvatore Merlo wrote of “a refined strategy of the opposition: asking for the resignation of two ‘fascist’ ministers a month”. The hope is that Schlein will soon change his strategy and officers.

Beyond the case of Piantedosi, when a team, in this case the government, begins to lose points, the coach-premier makes changes, to improve their performance, reflections, even self-criticism, on the formation deployed. Or he continues, indifferent to the defeats, as Meloni’s predecessors did in the past, with results (understatement) that are not exciting. On TV, first rule: speak clearly, demonstrating competence, and in Italian (correct)without losing your temper. Yesterday evening, from the partisan cheer up Floris, the representatives of the majority have not convinced neither the arrayed audience nor the viewers.

