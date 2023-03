TORINO – The attempt to blow up the regulation that from 2035 will stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars, thus opening the electric era of mobility in Europe, for the Meloni government it is not just a way to start the electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections on the hot front of the four wheels. It is also a way, amidst delays, doubts and stumbles, to hide what the government has not yet done to support the sector.