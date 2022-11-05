A boom in multimedia micro-narratives that intercepts multiple audiences across the board and is available in multiple snack formats, overflowing across the various platforms in a seamless flow. “The attention deficits we suffer in a hyper-connected world lead us to prefer videos as a privileged form of content because they are able to trigger an immediate emotional impact, which in turn elicits a reaction that can be easily shared on social media using the smartphone, how and when we want. And since the ability to stay focused online decreases drastically, the majority of users prefer shorter videos, to which they react with comments or other short videos, in a digital form of participatory socializing “, says Ester Corvi, author of” Streaming Revolution ”, published by Flaccovio.

Video e brand

Meanwhile, the numbers tell of an unstoppable race and a constant redefinition of the marketing strategies of the brands, with an unprecedented turn in formats that prefer the use of short video, declined between dynamics of co-creation, entertainment and gamification. Here then is the video snack no longer an accessory, but an integral part of the marketing mix.

The numbers also confirm this: overseas the video advertising market will reach 50 billion dollars this year according to Kantar’s estimate with the Multichannel Brand Impact research. Already today, 59% of users exposed to a video ad expressed a preference for the brand, compared to 50% of participants with exposure to the social platform alone, generating an improvement in brand awareness of 26%.

Meanwhile, a recent study by Inmar Intelligence showed that over 70% of respondents said they regularly watch videos in short format. So video snacks are tempting to the giants of the Internet. YouTube has also launched its offensive with a more aggressive monetization system for its Shorts, which last no more than one minute. The breakthrough came less than two years after the launch of the short vertical video format, which reached 30 billion views per day for 1.5 billion connected users per month.

The battle of formats is also fought at Meta: according to an internal report taken from Wall Street Journal, TikTok is also beating Instagram. Social photo users spend 17.6 million hours a day on the Reels, while on TikTok they spend 197.8 million hours a day, or ten times more. «Marketing strategies have for some time focused on the importance of online videos, not only to increase the credibility and reputation of the brand, but to convey its values ​​and intercept communities. Furthermore, online videos are crucial to attracting the digital native generation which, based on an on-demand culture, expects not only personalized ads, but also a programming logic. But attention is the other side of audience fragmentation, which leads to the multiplication of content, in an increasingly advanced effort of personalization. In general, the traits of the videos that dominate today are short contents and repetitive stories that create a more or less dangerous form of addiction ”, concludes Corvi.