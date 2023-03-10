The collapse of Italian banks on the Stock Exchange

Italian banks are sinking due to the crack of two US institutions. First of all Silvergate which, overwhelmed by the collapse of the cryptocurrency platform FTX, has announced that it will close the business by putting all assets into liquidation in the hope of paying off as many creditors as possible. Then the Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) which, as the name suggests, dedicates a large part of its activity to start-ups. It announced a $1.8 billion loss and $2.5 billion increase. .

The shares of banks in Italy

The title has lost 60% and is suspended for the moment given that the Vilanza authority has decided to close it. This news has crashed the quotations of the banks. L’Stoxx index of banks in Europe lost almost 4%. Experience shows that trouble takes very little time to cross the ocean and land at Piazza Affari. It happened with subprime and on many other occasions. Therefore, the risk of contagion must be kept in mind. Unicredit loses 4%, Intesa 1%, Bper 4.5%, Intesa 3%.

Read also: Piazza Affari sunk by gas and banks

A hurricane of speculation. However, the differences should not be ignored: it would be exaggerated and misleading to compare two small US banks with large Italian banks. Credit institutions listed on the Milan Stock Exchange start from a situation of tranquility as regards the spread loans/deposits today equal to 78%.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio is even more reassuring, the indicator of the bank’s ability to withstand stress scenarios. The ratio is 240%. The last of the measures introduced by the Basel III Committee is also robust. The immediately available funds cover 100% of what is considered the alarm threshold. It should also be kept in mind that in extreme cases there is always the central bank which intervenes to stabilize the prices.

What can happen on the stock market

Precisely for this reason, comparisons between SVB and listed Italian banks make little sense. But when the market starts looking for areas of risk in balance sheets, it always finds something. Therefore, further in-depth examination is warranted. There is a possible area of ​​weakness, the exposure to the BTP. But compared to the past, the situation is much improved. The two big ones, Unicredit and Intesa SanPaolo are far from the threshold of first attention.

Those that have a lot of Italian debt in their portfolio are Credem, with an amount equal to 2.5 times the tangible assets, much more below Bper Banca, 1.5 times and Banco BPM 1.2 times. Reducing this dependence has been Wolfgang Schauble’s passion for years, when he was finance minister of Agela Merkel, and of Jens Weidmann president of the Bundesbank. They wanted the banks to have a guarantee fund to cover investments in government bonds. The higher the public debt, the more robust the guarantee fund present in the assets of the banks had to be.

The proposal was struck down by Mario Draghi and common sense because it would have shattered the Eurozone government bond market. Today we no longer talk about it just as we no longer talk about the alarm sufferings. A serious problem of the past. Even in this case, today, after years of rigorous balance sheet cleaning, the ratio with loans is well below 5%. In short, in the storm of these hours there is only a lot of exaggeration and the desire of the market to go down after the gallop of these first months of 2023.