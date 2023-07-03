Home » The great crypto illusion – which bursts again and again
Business

The great crypto illusion – which bursts again and again

by admin

At the moment there is disillusionment on the crypto market again. Because the cryptocurrency trader Sam Bankman-Fried, who lives in the Bahamas and does business in the USA, apparently trades more with illusions than with crypto money, the whole industry is once again asking itself the question of meaning. Cryptocurrencies were those parts of the monetary system that fueled hope for a whole new economy and have now (for the time being) ended up producing permanent scandals. This film shows that bankman-fried seems to be no exception, but rather the rule of an opaque system. Because there was already a big crypto scandal: OneCoin. This digital currency was invented by Ruja Ignatova to get rich. With its pseudo-cryptocurrency, it deceived over three million investors worldwide and stole several billion euros. The German-Bulgarian employed mafiosi, Arab sheikhs, ex-spies and dubious bankers to deceive investors with the illusion of a better or at least different financial world. An economic fairy tale that only the digital economy can produce with its promises of salvation and business models that more people still believe in than they really understand. In the media library until January 29, 2023

See also  Regular policy briefing by the State Council: Continue to improve financial services to support the development of small, medium and micro enterprises

You may also like

Resolution 17 of 06/26/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Shixi Brand Shines with Quality Development at the...

Monika Schnitzer suggests 1.5 million immigrants per year

Generali, the battle to conquer the Lion of...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

TRON Mainnet Upgraded with Four Major Enhancements to...

“Italians did not plunder Africa”: Deputy Minister Cirielli...

Forward-looking European industrial policy

Mediobanca-Generali, takeover of the Del Vecchios. Moves of...

The Netherlands Imposes Export Controls on Advanced DUV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy