The great crypto illusion – which bursts again and again

At the moment there is disillusionment on the crypto market again. Because the cryptocurrency trader Sam Bankman-Fried, who lives in the Bahamas and does business in the USA, apparently trades more with illusions than with crypto money, the whole industry is once again asking itself the question of meaning. Cryptocurrencies were those parts of the monetary system that fueled hope for a whole new economy and have now (for the time being) ended up producing permanent scandals. This film shows that bankman-fried seems to be no exception, but rather the rule of an opaque system. Because there was already a big crypto scandal: OneCoin. This digital currency was invented by Ruja Ignatova to get rich. With its pseudo-cryptocurrency, it deceived over three million investors worldwide and stole several billion euros. The German-Bulgarian employed mafiosi, Arab sheikhs, ex-spies and dubious bankers to deceive investors with the illusion of a better or at least different financial world. An economic fairy tale that only the digital economy can produce with its promises of salvation and business models that more people still believe in than they really understand. In the media library until January 29, 2023



