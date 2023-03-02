Four government spokesmen resigned within weeks

If three clues make a test, five represent a solid certainty. The government, which enjoys one of the largest mandates in recent republican history, has a communication problem. Or rather, with communication. Only in the last couple of days Giovanni Sallusti, spokesman for the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara, and Marina Nalesso resigned, also a spokeswoman for Gennaro Sangiuliano. The reasons? Officially they are personal, especially for Sallusti who is the grandson of the director of Free Alexander. But it is difficult to think that it is not connected to the story of the principal of the Florentine institute and the minister’s response valditara.

The Nalesso, on leave from Tg2 where it came from Sangiuliano, she returned to her usual job. The reasons are not known but it is certain that something did not work, given the sudden return to the previous occupation. And again: after the problem with the petrol stations and the strike announced and then not returned – as Minister Urso had instead declared – the spokesman for Mimit also resigned Gerardo Pelosi, historic signature of the Sole 24 Ore. The former president of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, today Minister of Reforms, she separated from Alfonso Celotto.

Many, among other things, have noticed a complex communication by the staff of ministers with the journalists. It even seems that some, via whatsapp chat, leak authentic tissue papers reserved for a small circle of people. So far nothing strange, it is the heart of the information. But someone grumbles: the information that is being filtered externally they are sometimes credited as having been said on official occasions. Except that those who attended those appointments, without being in the notorious chats, have not really heard certain phrases. And he felt left out.

Even the premier herself needs to better understand how to manage communication. Mario Sechi will take office as Head of the press office and media reactions from 6 March, confirms an official note from Palazzo Chigi.

And Giovanna Ianniello? Giorgia Meloni’s loyalist finds herself at a crossroads: stay at Palazzo Chigi or try the adventure with Francesco Rocca, new president of the Lazio Region and looking for a spokesperson. Will Ianniello agree to go to Pisana and dissolve the historic partnership? We will see.

For now, the very powerful Iva Garibaldi, which followed Giancarlo Giorgetti in his various adventures, is resisting well. And Antonella Giuli, in the staff of Francesco Lollobrigida and sister of Alessandro, recently appointed president of Maxxi. For Minister Salvini there is the stainless Matteo Pandini. What is certain is that the government needs a reshuffle. Not of the ministers, but of those who are in charge of managing their words and relations with the outside world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

