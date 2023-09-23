“The Green deal? Everything needs to be redone”

Other than Green deal. “European politics must be totally revised if we care about the real sustainability of the European economy. The problem is that at the moment, both on the European and American side, we will have to wait the next electoral round. Meanwhile, the entire supply of energy and metals will remain structurally tense and this means that the ECB will maintain a restrictive policy with all the consequences for the economy”. He doesn’t mince words to describe the situation Gianclaudio Torlizzifounder of the first independent commodity consultancy firm, T-Commodity, as well as consultant to the Ministries of Defense and Business and of Made in Italy for the analysis of raw material flows. And he suggests following in the footsteps of Great Britain and Japan where the energy transition has been postponed until better times.

Production is stopped

“The Italian, but also European, manufacturing sector is at a standstill. I expect new requests for redundancy payments as early as November. The industry is completely at a standstill and to add to this the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), a new form of taxation that comes into force on October 1st” he explains. With the new rules, steel importing companies, in addition to all the problems they have, will also have to report the Co2 emissions that were necessary to produce the steel imported from non-EU countries.

“A madness that adds to an already complex and even paradoxical situation because this mechanism discourages trade with countries that do not have an ETS (emission trading system) as sophisticated as the European one. The problem, however, is that not even the United States has a similar system. So it is not clear how Europe intends to pursue the agreement recently signed with the United States in steel” specifies Torlizzi.

Europe and Italy still have no guarantees of energy security

On energy, in particular, “we are at the mercy of the weather and in any case vulnerable to price surges in the event that unforeseen events were to occur as the events that occurred in Australia in August have shown, which confirmed how the decoupling from Russian gas has this destroyed the European gas market and exposed Europe to the global dynamics of liquefied gas” he underlines.

“From an energy security point of view there has been no real improvement. We have obviously diversified our supplier base although concentrating it to a large extent on Algeria. However, Europe remains dependent on liquefied gas imports which, being one of the most globalized raw materials that exists, is affected by problems that are also geographically very distant from ours. From next year, over 40% of Europe’s energy needs will come from liquefied gas, exposing the Old Continent to any supply interruption dynamic that could occur globally” he highlights.

Inthe price of fuel has already risen

“Petrol prices depend on two elements: on the one hand the acceleration of the price of oil and on the other the sharp drop in the euro against the dollar. The price of fuel in euros is rising. So we have a stagflation situation which on the one hand keeps inflationary levels high and on the other is accompanied by a sharp drop in consumption. Furthermore, all of this is a reflection of underinvestment in both fossil and renewable energies: the last year of strong increase in interest rates, in addition to climate dynamics, has strongly inhibited infrastructure investments in energy. The situation remains critical for the coming years” he underlines.

We are moving forward with the mapping of resources on the national territory

“This operation is progressing, but it is clear that these are long processes. We need to change the legislation for the exploitation of mineral resources, thus starting a long-term process. At the moment the short-term outlook is not at all rosy: if we do not follow the British and also Japanese example of announcing the freezing or in any case the revision of climate targets, inflation will continue to bite, forcing central banks to maintain a very strict monetary policy. restrictive therefore effectively producing a very harsh recession throughout Europe” he concludes. As “the only real solution to this situation involves deflating the raw materials bubble which can only come from the structural revision of climate targets. As long as there isn’t that passage there, the bottlenecks for both the metals and energy sectors will remain as such.”