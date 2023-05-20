The Greens’ shock therapy for the heaters has failed

The indication by the Greens that almost all the key figures working on the major transformation are by first name, related or buddies because they have known each other for so long in their expert lives was adventurous. After all, it’s not just about positions and projects in which taxpayers’ money is shared with each other – but about what is common in democracies: checks and balances. And about what companies call a 360-degree perspective. Yes, exactly, there are also other perspectives on this transformation.