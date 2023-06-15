The group leaders of Fdi and Lega: “The government does not risk. FI will go ahead”

FdI and Lega: “The government runs no risk. Go ahead to honor Berlusconi”

“No, there is no reason for this to happen. On the contrary, we all have a great political legacy, that of Silvio Berlusconi, of keeping the centre-right united. It was his political commitment and it is the best way to honor his memory. Continue with the cohesion strengthened today by its political legacy”. With these words the group leader in the Senate of the Brothers of Italy Lucio Malán answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether the government is at risk after Berlusconi’s death.

Are you afraid that Forza Italia risks disappearing and splitting up? “No, there’s no reason to fear this. It’s certainly a difficult transition, especially from a human point of view, for everyone and above all for them. But I’m sure the Forza Italia managers will find the best set-up to go continue. Berlusconi was the founder of the party and the spirit of unity in the name of his works and his political commitment will be the glue”, concludes Malan.

Romeo (Lega): “There is no risk for the government with Berlusconi’s death”

Is the government at risk with the death of Silvio Berlusconi? “Absolutely not,” he replies to Affaritaliani.it the group leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo. “The best way to honor Berlusconi is precisely to remain united and the centre-right will demonstrate the necessary maturity needed to govern this country well as we are doing”.

“The strength of the centre-right is precisely that of being united in diversity. There is a moderate and liberal soul which is that of Forza Italia and which must remain, an autonomist and federalist soul which we are and then the patriotic soul embodied by Fratelli d’Italia and Giorgia Meloni.Three souls that must all maintain themselves and stay alive, only in this way will the Centre-right will have the strength to carry on. There are different sensitivities on certain issues but they are an asset. And we are certain that Forza Italia will maintain its strength and that the coalition will go ahead. We need all the souls of the coalition,” explains Romeo.

There is talk of a signing campaign, including from the League, among the Forza Italia MPs…”Fake news. We are interested in respecting the individual identities and autonomy of the centre-right parties. My sincere wish is that Forza Italia organizes itself as soon as possible, as it is already doing, and that all the components of the majority maintain their structure which is fundamental for continuing to govern”.

Is Tajani the leader of Forza Italia now? “You have to ask the representatives of Forza Italia, I won’t go into the merits. They will decide. I cannot answer this question. There are regional coordinators whose appointment was ratified the day before yesterday, it will be up to them and the top management of Forza Italia organize their hierarchies to ensure stability,” concludes Romeo.

