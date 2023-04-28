The Group’s Total Assets Exceeded RMB 40 Trillion, ICBC’s First Quarter Operations Achieved a Good Start_中证网

China Securities Network News (Reporter Wang Fangyuan) On April 28, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China announced its operating situation in the first quarter of 2023. Data show that in the first quarter, ICBC’s business started well: new breakthroughs were achieved in deposits and loans. The increase in customer deposits exceeded 2 trillion yuan (RMB, the same below) in a single quarter, and domestic RMB deposits exceeded 30 trillion yuan. The group’s total assets exceeded 40 trillion yuan, and domestic RMB loans increased by more than 1.2 trillion yuan compared with the beginning of the year, hitting a record high. The quality of benefits remained stable. Net profit increased by 0.5% year-on-year, and the total volume continued to lead. At the end of the first quarter, the non-performing loan ratio was 1.38%, the same as the end of the previous year; the non-performing loan ratio was the same as the beginning of the year, and the “scissors difference” between non-performing loans and expected loans has been negative for 12 consecutive quarters.

In the first quarter, ICBC’s domestic RMB loan increment and growth rate were the highest in the same period; the year-on-year increase was more than 330 billion yuan, and each month in the first quarter maintained a year-on-year increase.

In the first quarter, the growth rate of ICBC’s loans in manufacturing, green, strategic emerging industries, and inclusive finance was significantly higher than that of the bank as a whole. As of the end of the first quarter, the balance of manufacturing loans increased by more than 300 billion yuan from the beginning of the year, an increase of more than 10%; the increase in medium and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry exceeded 250 billion yuan, an increase of more than 20%. The balance of loans to strategic emerging industries exceeded 2 trillion yuan, an increase of over 20%. The balance of agriculture-related loans increased by more than 400 billion yuan from the beginning of the year, an increase of 13%. The balance of green loans ranked first in the industry.

In the first quarter, ICBC actively supported the smooth development of spring plowing preparations, helped grain production and ensured the supply of important agricultural products. The balance of agriculture-related loans exceeded 3.7 trillion yuan, and the balance and increment reached new highs. As of the end of the first quarter, there were more than 6,200 county-level outlets, with a coverage rate of over 86% in county areas; more than 3,800 rural inclusive financial service points were established; at the same time, taking full advantage of financial technology and online services, ICBC specially created for county-level and rural customers The “Xingnongtong” platform has more than 140 million online agriculture-related users.