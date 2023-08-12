The Growing Gap in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Spurs Acceleration in Construction of Charging Piles; Low P/E Ratio Concept Stocks Revealed

Title: China Sees Accelerated Construction of Charging Piles as Demand Surges, Low Price-Earnings Concept Stocks Revealed

Subtitle: The China Charging Alliance reports a significant growth in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, while low price-earnings concept stocks experience mixed performance.

Date: August 10, 2023

On August 10, the China Charging Alliance unveiled the latest figures highlighting the remarkable progress in the country’s electric vehicle (EV) charging and swapping infrastructure. In July 2023, an impressive 62,000 public charging piles were added, representing a 40.4% year-on-year increase. The total charging power exceeded 3.25 billion kWh, marking a 48.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

These figures demonstrate the substantial commitment of China to fully support EV adoption and the expansion of charging infrastructure. As the world‘s largest market for electric vehicles, China is steadfastly addressing challenges associated with range anxiety by continuously expanding its charging network.

The extensive growth in charging piles is a response to the ever-increasing demand for new energy vehicles. According to government estimates, by the end of 2025, the number of new energy vehicles in China is expected to surpass 60 million. To meet this demand, the country plans to establish a massive 30 million charging pile network, highlighting a shortfall of over 20 million charging piles compared to the existing 5.21 million by the end of 2022.

As the EV charging infrastructure sector experiences rapid development, attention has also turned towards related stocks. Financial analytics firm Databao recently released statistics on the performance of charging pile concept stocks. Using the lower limit of net profit calculation based on semi-annual reports, performance reports, and forecasts, Databao identified 12 charging pile concept stocks that either saw a year-on-year increase in net profit or experienced a switch from profit to loss in the first half of this year. These stocks accounted for 80% of all concept stocks that have disclosed their performance data.

Market analysts believe that these concept stocks present opportunities for investors seeking exposure to the burgeoning EV charging industry. However, with certain stocks experiencing losses, diligent research and careful consideration are crucial when selecting investments in this sector.

China‘s accelerated construction of charging piles not only showcases the country’s commitment to sustainable transportation but also cultivates considerable potential for economic growth and technological advancement. With the EV industry experiencing a transformative boom, the development of an extensive and efficient charging infrastructure is vital, both domestically and globally, in realizing a cleaner and greener future.

