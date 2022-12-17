On December 16, the reporter learned from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics that in November, our province effectively coordinated the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and focused on the implementation of various policies and measures to stabilize the economy. Continue to rank among the top in the country.

Industry is the main body of the national economy, and a stable industry leads to a stable economy. In the first 11 months of this year, the added value of industries above designated size in the province increased by 7.3% year-on-year, 3.5 percentage points higher than the national average, and industrial production generally showed a stable trend. The added value of 18 of the 38 major industries achieved growth. Among them, the computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industry increased by 31.7% year-on-year, the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry increased by 21.3% year-on-year, and the chemical raw material and chemical product manufacturing industry increased by 15.8% year-on-year. It is worth mentioning that the new kinetic energy is growing rapidly. From January to November, the added value of strategic emerging industries, high-tech industries, and equipment manufacturing increased by 20.3%, 16.8%, and 18.6% respectively, accounting for 26.5%, 40.3%, and 30.8% of the added value of industries above the designated size, respectively. 2.7, 2.4, 3.0 percentage points.

The project is the support of the industry and the carrier of investment. Since the beginning of this year, our province has greatly improved project construction to help high-quality economic development. From January to November, there were 9,959 construction projects worth more than 100 million yuan in the province, an increase of 1,247 year-on-year, and the completed investment increased by 13.4%, accounting for 67.8% of the total investment, driving an increase of 8.7 percentage points in total investment.

Development is for the people, development depends on the people, and the fruits of development are shared by the people. Since the beginning of this year, our province has focused on promoting the construction of a happy Jiangxi, and the people’s livelihood expenditure has been strongly guaranteed. From January to November, the expenditure on people’s livelihood was 491.09 billion yuan, accounting for 78.0% of the general public budget expenditure, an increase of 0.1 percentage points year-on-year. Among them, energy conservation and environmental protection, social security, employment, and education expenditures increased by 17.7%, 13.7%, and 6.2% respectively. (All media reporter Li Yaowen)

